‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will land at this year’s Cannes Film Festival

The repeatedly delayed Tom Cruise sequel Prime Gun: Maverick will lastly buzz the Cannes Movie Pageant, Variety reviews.

The film was initially set to open July 12, 2019, however the pandemic and different scheduling modifications scratched a number of deliberate theatrical landings. Now it’ll display screen as a part of the famed fest’s 75th anniversary installment, which runs from Might 17 to Might 28 in France.

The film, from Cruise’s Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski, will lastly come to theaters within the States on Might 27.

A follow-up to 1986’s blockbuster Prime Gun, Prime Gun: Maverick will middle on Cruise’s Naval aviator, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, nonetheless feeling the necessity for pace nicely after most pilots have retired their wings.

Becoming a member of him are Prime Gun veteran Val Kilmer, Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, and a cadre of youthful fliers together with Monica Barbero, and Miles Teller, the latter enjoying Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edward‘s Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, Maverick’s bestie who was killed within the first movie.

