Top Kamala Harris aide to leave for Defense Department

One other prime aide to Vice President Kamala Harris is departing her workplace. Sabrina Singh, Harris’ present deputy press secretary, is shifting to the Protection Division for a brand new function, in response to an inner e mail obtained by CBS Information that particulars employees modifications inside the vp’s workplace.

Jamal Simmons, the communications director for the vp, wrote within the memo of the “unhappy information” of Singh’s departure. “We are going to miss her institutional data, strategic counsel and rapid-fire e-mail fingers,” Simmons stated.

Singh’s announcement marks the departure of one in every of Harris’ longest serving aides in an workplace with many newcomers to the vp’s orbit. Harris first employed Singh in March 2020 to run communications for her political operations. Singh grew to become a key adviser to Harris through the silent marketing campaign by outstanding Democrats to affix Joe Biden’s ticket. She additionally labored for Harris through the normal election and the transition. Singh has served as deputy press secretary because the starting of the administration.

Simmons’ e mail additionally outlined a number of inner promotions and one new rent. A supply acquainted with the personnel modifications tells CBS Information that the vp plans to “reconfigure,” her communications division amid the departures final 12 months of Harris’ former press secretary Symone Sanders and communications director Ashley Etienne.

Harris’ new deputy press secretary might be Ernesto “Ernie” Apreza. Apreza, who presently serves within the White Home Workplace of Public Engagement, beforehand labored on the 2020 Biden-Harris marketing campaign, in addition to Harris’ presidential marketing campaign in 2019.

No bulletins have been made concerning a brand new press secretary, however Simmons advised the employees within the e mail {that a} new press secretary has been employed — “she might be a incredible chief” of the communications staff, he wrote.

In accordance with the e-mail despatched to staffers, Apreza additionally plans to have interaction state and native press in addition to a number of key constituency and coalition media teams. Harris was reportedly trying to find a seasoned Democratic operative to fill a brand new Hispanic outreach function forward of the midterm elections.

Different modifications to Harris’ workplace embody promotions for Herbie Ziskend and Rachel Palermo. Ziskend, who presently serves as deputy communications director will grow to be a senior communications adviser. Palermo will grow to be the brand new deputy communications director.

