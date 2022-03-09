Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5 trillion spending







House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that nearly $16 billion in COVID-19 relief will be stripped out of a massive spending bill after Democratic leaders faced problems locking down votes amid a last-minute dispute within their party over the issue.The massive spending bill, which includes billions in aid to Ukraine, is the product of months of negotiations, but the sprawling legislative text, which runs 2,741 pages, was released at around 1:30 a.m. ET Wednesday morning just hours before House leaders planned to try to jam it through the chamber and leaving little time for lawmakers to review the measure. Lawmakers are under pressure to pass the bill, known on Capitol Hill as the omnibus, ahead of a Friday deadline when government funding is set to expire in order to avert a shutdown.But instead of moving swiftly ahead to pass the legislation, Democrats became embroiled in an intra-party fight Wednesday afternoon that threatened to slow down the effort as members voiced frustration and anger over how leadership has handled the process.In addition to $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine, the bill initially set out to provide $15.6 billion in COVID-19 relief money. Pelosi announced on Wednesday that $8 billion in funds from programs in American Rescue Plan, a massive pandemic relief bill passed last year, could be used to offset the costs of the COVID-19 response.A number of House Democrats revolved over that plan, saying that the provisions to offset the roughly $16 billion in COVID-19 relief money hurt their states, according to a source involved in the talks.Pelosi announced in a letter Wednesday afternoon that COVID-19 relief would be stripped out of the package.”Because of Republican insistence — and the resistance by a number of our Members to making those offsets — we will go back to the Rules Committee to remove COVID funding and accommodate the revised bill,” she wrote.”It is heartbreaking to remove the COVID funding, and we must continue to fight for urgently needed COVID assistance, but unfortunately that will not be included in this bill,” Pelosi said.Democratic dispute threatens to hold up the billThe reason Democratic lawmakers from states like Washington, Michigan and Ohio, and others are upset is because they believe the money from the American Rescue Plan that is being allocated as an offset for the government funding bill is money that was promised to their states that they have yet to receive, a Democratic aide tells CNN.In a letter to Democrats explaining the offset, Pelosi wrote, “the administration identified $8 billion from the American Rescue Plan programs that have expired with remaining funds available. Democrats were also able to ensure that the remaining payments to localities received no cuts in funding. Republicans continued to insist on state cuts, but we were able to ensure that all states receive at least 91 percent of the state funds that they expected to receive.”However, an aide explained that while some states got the money set aside for COVID-19 relief all at once from the American Rescue plan, other states received their funding in two tranches, and the funding that is being reallocated from the American Rescue Plan now, they believe is that second tranche. This affects 30 states.”We want this money back” the aide told CNN.But the aide stopped short of saying that members would not support the final omnibus bill, and instead characterized the situation as “ongoing conversations.”The concern, according to multiple members and aides, is that some states will lose out on money that wasn’t appropriated. That means a loss in funds for some of those states. The fact that some of the new money is being offset by unspent money was done in order to get some GOP votes, but now leadership is facing Democratic backlash.Leaving Pelosi’s office, Democrats were confident that they would be able to quell a revolt among members furious about how the spending bill affects their states’ COVID-19 relief money.”We are not rewriting it,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat and chairman of the House Rules Committee.”I think there is a path forward and we’re going to get this done,” added Rep. Katherine Clark, a member of leadership. “Our plan is to get this done today on the floor. We know how critical this is.”As House Democratic leaders grapple with the issue, Pelosi moved to delay her weekly news conference by more than two hours.House Democrats voice anger and frustrationA number of House Democrats are now openly expressing their anger and concern over the dispute.”This deal was cut behind closed doors. Members found out this morning. This is completely unacceptable,” Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota told CNN as she walked out of Pelosi’s office.Minnesota is one of 30 states at risk of losing COVID-19 relief funding based on how the current legislation is written.”I look forward to leadership discussing what the options are, but I think a number of us are incredibly frustrated this morning” she added.Craig said she did not get an answer on what the path forward is yet when she was in Pelosi’s office.”I couldn’t get an answer when I walked into the speaker’s office on where they are currently, but we’re going to need a commitment that Minnesota gets this money. We are going to need that, or we need to stay here until we figure this out.”Craig said she has also expressed her concern to the White House directly.”Our states have planned for these dollars” she told CNN, “We fought like tooth and nail to get these dollars home to our state governments. And now we’re sitting here this morning talking about that being called back is the option.”In statement, Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush railed against the current plan.”Why is it that we can create new money for defense spending, but when it comes to investing in our communities, the only way Congress can make a deal is by taking that same lifesaving American Rescue Plan money away from our communities?” she said.”We cannot turn our backs on the progress this money is intended to fund. In Missouri, this funding was already appropriated to help fund childcare, health care, housing, and our schools. To turn around and now say we’re taking hundreds of millions of dollars back, in the name of bipartisan is just unbelievable. I vehemently oppose efforts to snatch back the lifesaving resources we need to fully and equitably recover from this pandemic,” she said.Other Democrats whose states have been affected were clearly angry — and refused to say if they were okay with their leadership’s handling of this — including Reps. Debbie Dingell of Michigan, Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.How lawmakers hope to avoid a shutdownAs part of the effort to prevent a shutdown, the House is also expected to vote on Wednesday on a stopgap bill to extend government funding through March 15. The Senate is expected to take up and pass this short-term funding extension in addition to passing the broader $1.5 trillion spending bill so that congressional clerks have time to finish processing the text of the larger bill before sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature.A government shutdown is not expected to take place, in part because many lawmakers are anxious to demonstrate support for Ukraine amid Russia’s deadly unprovoked assault on the country.House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters Tuesday that lawmakers want to avoid a government shutdown at any time but “particularly at a time of crisis and confrontation” when the government needs “to act in bipartisan fashions and have our government operating in full capacity.”Aid for Ukraine as the country fights back against Russia’s continued attacks has widespread support from both parties, and its inclusion as part of the broader spending package may help convince lawmakers reluctant to support other provisions in the bill to ultimately vote in favor.But both chambers of Congress will have to act fast to pass the measure ahead of the looming deadline and any last-minute hold-ups could take the effort down to the wire.What’s in the legislationThe omnibus consists of a series of fiscal year 2022 appropriations bills to keep the government running in addition to emergency supplemental funding for Ukraine and COVID-19 response.The annual appropriations measures provide $730 billion in non-defense funding and $782 billion in defense funding.Of the $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine, money is set aside for humanitarian, defense and economic assistance. The bill also includes provisions for sanctions enforcement.The emergency aid package sets aside $4 billion dollars to help refuges who have fled or were displaced within the country, increases the president’s authority for defense equipment transfer to Ukraine and other allied nations to $3 billion, according to a fact sheet from the House Appropriations Committee.Of the $15.6 billion for COVID-19 response, there are provisions to increase domestic preparedness and global response to the pandemic. The bill sets aside roughly $4.5 billion for global health efforts, such as money for the Initiative for Global Vaccine Access, according to a fact sheet from the committee.Among a wide range of other provisions, the omnibus will also renew the Violence Against Women Act and implement cybersecurity initiatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday.”This historic legislation will carry major bipartisan legislation that has been in the making for years. The Violence Against Women Act, expired for too many years, will finally be reauthorized. New cybersecurity protections to fight against vicious cyber attacks to our infrastructure by Russia and other bad actors will also be incorporated,” the top Democratic congressional leaders said in a joint statement.Tight turnaround for votingAny single senator could hold up quick passage of the bill and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will need consent from all 100 senators to secure a time agreement to approve the measure before the Friday at midnight deadline.Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota said it was wrong for Democrats to jam the bill through quickly without adequate time to properly vet it.”It’s just dysfunctional to have something as large as this and then expect people to vote on it without having the opportunity to review it,” he told CNN.Asked if he would hold up speedy passage of the bill to give time to review the bill, Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee said, “at a minimum, I want a vote on my amendment,” referring to his measure to end vaccine mandates.GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky also said he would want amendments considered.Adding to the short window between now and Friday, House Democrats have a conference in Philadelphia starting later Wednesday and lasting until Friday, when Biden is expected to speak there.

