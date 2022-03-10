Top Nintendo Switch games on sale for Mario Day 2022

Getty Images



March 10 is Mario Day, and to celebrate all things Mario — you know, the plumber from all those popular Nintendo games — deals abound for classic Super Mario games, including one that’s about to get new life with a massive DLC release starting next week.

At Best Buy and Amazon, Super Mario Nintendo Switch games are all $20 off. That includes 2017’s “Mario Tennis Aces” and 2021’s “Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.” The “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” for one, is a timely purchase with its Booster Course Pass DLC slated for a March 18 release. Of course, some Nintendo Switch and Mario-related accessories are seeing price drops as well. Savings abound if you don’t own some of these Mario games, or you’re looking a great gift for the Nintendo Switch gamer in your life.

And if you’re looking for the best way to enjoy these classic games, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is finally back in stock at most major retailers. This new model boasts an OLED display with richer visuals and better sound, to name a couple of improvements.

Nintendo Switch OLED, $350

What you need to know about the Booster Course Pass DLC

The popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is finally expanding with the Booster Course Pass DLC, which is set for release on March 18 — only a little over a week away.

The Booster Course Pass DLC adds 48 new courses to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. These courses include remasters of previous Mario Kart titles and real-world-based courses, like Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur. These courses will roll out in six waves of eight courses from March 18 until late 2023.

It may not be included in the list of Mario games on sale for Mario Day. However, it is available now for pre-order at Best Buy.

The best Nintendo Switch game deals for Mario Day

While Mario Party Superstars, which is rumored to get its own DLC soon, isn’t on the list of Mario games on sale for Mario Day, other popular Mario titles are more than 30% off at Best Buy from now until March 13.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $40

Nintendo



“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” the signature racing experience for the Switch, lets you race with your friends as popular Nintendo characters across a series of Mario-inspired tracks. Just be careful when using the blue shell that targets the first-place racer: It’s been known to end friendships. Right now, “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” is 33% off at Best Buy.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $40 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Maker 2: $40

Nintendo



Side-scrolling adventure “Super Mario Maker 2” features the single-player Story Mode, which comes with 100 built-in courses that you can use to rebuild Princess Peach’s castle. Unleash your creativity further — and team with friends — in Course Maker, which not only lets you create your own courses, but also equips you with new tools and course parts. Like “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” it’s $20 off at Best Buy.

Super Mario Maker 2, $40 (reduced from $60)

Luigi’s Mansion 3: $40

Nintendo



It may be Mario Day, but his brother is getting a piece of the sale action as well. The well-received “Luigi’s Mansion 3” is centered on Luigi, who is tasked with finding Mario and their friends at the Last Resort ScareScraper. This scarefest is full of ghosts that need vacuuming and toads that need rescuing. Luckily, you’ve got the handy-dandy Poltergust G-00 to help you. “Luigi’s Mansion 3” is among the Mario games on sale at Best Buy.

Luigi’s Mansion 3, $40 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: $40

Nintendo



You can either set off to save the Sprixie Kingdom or take on a new challenge with Bowser’s Fury, which puts you in the feline world of Lake Lapcat, where you collect Cat Shines and team with Bowser Jr. to save Bowser. The “Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury” comes with everything you love about “Super Mario 3D World,” but with added improvements and a whole new adventure. For Mario Day, it drops down to $40 at Best Buy.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, $40 (reduced from $60)

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $40

Nintendo



Save the Mushroom Kingdom with friends and family in the side-scrolling adventure “New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.” There are 164 courses to get through in the main game mode, which promises hours of frantic fun. Of course, if you need some alone time, the single-player mode is also on hand. The best part: The cost of entry is lower with this Mario Day deal at Best Buy.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, $40 (reduced from $60)

Mario Tennis Aces: $40

Nintendo



Bring your tennis skills and competitive streak to the Super Mario world. “Mario Tennis Aces” lets you step onto the court to compete against beloved characters in a series of intense tennis matches. You can even complete missions and fight bosses in adventure mode, as well as take on friends and family in multiplayer mode. If you need a break from rescuing the princess, this Mario game is a good, sweat-breaking intermission. And, it’s also $20 off at Best Buy.

Mario Tennis Aces, $40 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Odyssey: $49

Nintendo



A near-perfect 3D Mario platformer, “Super Mario Odyssey” will have you, as Mario, traversing through painstakingly detailed worlds. Your tasks, of course, are collecting stars, hidden coins and rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser. It’s not heavily discounted for Mario Day, but it’s still $11 off at Best Buy.

Super Mario Odyssey Standard Edition, $49 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Party: $53

Nintendo



Launched on the Switch back in 2018 and a best-seller ever since, “Mario Party” features new game boards, 80 new mini-games and new mechanics, such as character-specific dice blocks to enjoy with friends and family locally or online. Reach for those stars and save with this $10 discount at Amazon.

Super Mario Party, $50 and up (reduced from $60)

The best Nintendo accessories deals for Mario Day

There are a handful of Nintendo Switch accessories on sale for Mario Day as well. To start, the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Mario Set Mario Edition, a kit that lets you control a Mario Kart toy using your Nintendo Switch, had received a considerable price cut, bringing it down to a more affordable $60. Some microSD cards are discounted as well, in case you need to expand your storage

