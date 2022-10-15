Top stars, best performances in Oklahoma high school football for Week 7

By Ty Loftis
Week 7 was fall break for high school football. Most video games have been on Thursday, however there have been some that kicked off Friday with loads of memorable performances to spotlight beneath.
If you realize of a high efficiency we should always embrace, please tell us.
Gabe Rodriguez, Wagoner
In a 56-0 rout towards Cleveland, Rodriguez paced the load for his group, scoring 4 touchdowns in the second half and totaling 124 yards of offense. One landing got here on an interception, which he returned for a landing.
His brother Malcolm, who’s a rookie with the Detroit Lions, was there to cheer him on.
Mason Willingham, Owasso
The Rams made straightforward work of Yukon on Thursday evening and in the victory, Willingham handed for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He additionally carried the ball for 62 yards and a landing.
Trenden Collins, Muldrow
The Bulldogs are actually 7-1 on the 12 months after a 41-33 win at Stigler. Collins was an enormous half of that, as he rushed for 279 yards and scored 4 speeding touchdowns in the win. He additionally intercepted a cross on protection, as Muldrow pressured 4 turnovers on the evening.
Cale Marley, Rejoice Christian
Four minutes into the Rejoice Christian and Vinita sport from Thursday evening, star quarterback Chance Wilson was injured.
Marley got here in to exchange him and ran the ball for 119 yards and 5 scores because the Eagles posted a 55-28 win. He was additionally 6-of-8 passing for 74 yards.
Ali McCoy, Sand Springs
Sand Springs bounced again in a significant manner Thursday evening, by defeating Putnam City West, 44-14.
McCoy performed a big function in that, speeding for 157 yards and 5 touchdowns, that are each profession highs.
Jalyn Stanford, Jenks
Despite Moore outgaining Jenks by almost 300 yards, the Trojans have been nonetheless capable of come away victorious, profitable 49-41. Stanford carried the ball for 221 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Denver Wolfe, Moore
Despite struggling the loss to Jenks, Wolfe performed an excellent ballgame. He handed for 501 yards and three touchdowns.
Shaker Reisig, Tulsa Union
In a dominating 53-21 win at Mustang, Reisig tallied almost 300 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Austin Havens, Bixby
Havens accomplished 13-of-22 passes for 230 yards and three TDs whereas including a speeding TD as Bixby scored 56 first-half factors en path to a 77-17 win towards Broken Arrow on Friday. The Spartans additionally prolonged their state 11-man report win streak to 56 straight.
Stillwater’s Defense
The Pioneers haven’t allowed greater than seven factors to their 4 district opponents. In Thursday’s 56-7 win towards Bartlesville, Zac Tyson and Trey Tuck every had interceptions.
DeAngelo Irvin Jr., Midwest City
The quarterback really had an enormous evening on the bottom, producing 176 yards speeding with one TD to tempo the Bombers to a 37-14 win at Lawton MacArthur on Thursday.
Caden Lesnau, McAlester
After being shut out by Coweta final week, the Buffaloes acquired again on observe on Thursday evening with a 68-7 win towards Tulsa East Central. Lesnau accounted for two of these touchdowns, one by means of the air and the opposite on the bottom. He had 150 yards of whole offense.
Kaden Rush, Collinsville
Rush handed for 253 yards in a dominating 50-14 win towards Tulsa Rogers on Thursday evening. He was 12-of-20 passing and handed for three touchdowns.
Jax Bernard, Fairview
The quarterback had a stellar evening in Friday’s win. He handed for 285 yards and threw 4 landing passes.
Tagg Campbell, Metro Christian
The senior operating again had 219 all-purpose yards and 4 touchdowns for the Patriots in their Friday evening victory. He had 11 carries for 185 yards and 34 yards receiving on two catches.
Brandon Harper, Noble
Harper had an excellent evening on the vast receiver spot for Noble, as his 13 catches for 243 yards helped his group be the explanation Elgin misplaced its first sport of the 12 months. He additionally caught two landing passes for the Bears.
Washington coach Brad Beller
Friday evening marked Beller’s a hundred and fiftieth profession win on the school. Beller has served as head coach of the Warriors since 2010.
