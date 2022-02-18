Top-Tier Partnerships Announced by Langston

LANGSTON–The Langston University Office Career and Professional Development has recently announced the top-tier partnerships.

The following sponsors have donated at the highest level for the 2021-2022 academic year:

Ballentine Partners, BOK Financial, Equitable Advisors, Hormel Foods Corporation, MedPro Group, ONEOK, Paycom, The Boeing Company, CoBank, and Dell Technologies.

“These 10 dynamic companies are committed to providing innovative pathways to career success for our students through professional development initiatives, mentorship, and career training opportunities,” said Leonelle Thompson,

director of career and professional development.

“We are excited to partner with each of these companies to further enhance the career development programs and initiatives for our students. It was very important to us that we work with partners from various industries across the nation that operate with similar core values that align with the University’s mission and vision.”