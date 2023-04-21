Topgolf To Become Global Medaled Event In Special Olympics

Dallas-based Topgolf shall be licensed as a contest through the Special Olympics, beginning in 2024, making it the primary emblem to be designated a medal-winning match. Special Olympics athletes can compete in Topgolf as folks or groups via Special Olympics Unified Sports, which unites folks with and with out highbrow disabilities for coaching and pageant. Organizing committees for international or U.S. Special Olympics occasions, such because the Special Olympics USA Games and World Games, can make a choice to incorporate Topgolf as an international pageant with a possibility to win medals. Topgolf’s Chief Brand Officer, Geoff Cottrill, stated, “We have a responsibility now more than ever to invite everyone into the game of golf, and our partnership with Special Olympics will help us further unleash the power of play and bring more joy to more people.”

Topgolf pals and Special Olympics athletes are eligible to take part within the Special Olympics occasions. The partnership will start in May 2023, and Topgolf will be offering loose apply periods and exhibitions to athletes and Unified Sports members. Starting September 15, 2023, U.S. and U.Okay. Topgolf venues will permit gamers to donate to Special Olympics as a part of Topgolf’s “Season of Giving,” operating via October 31, 2023. Each venue will intend to lift $10,000, with the function of gathering greater than $500,000.

Topgolf plans to host the Unified Fore Joy fundraising event at 5 U.S. places in 2024, which can unite Special Olympics athletes, Unified companions, skilled golfers, celebrities, and supporters. Topgolf is sponsoring the event and expects to lift a minimum of $500,000.

Topgolf’s Director of Charitable Initiatives, Tiffany Brush stated, “Topgolf is changing the traditional definition of ‘golfer,’ and to see Special Olympics athletes so enthusiastic about Topgolf is a clear example of how we’re making the game more inclusive and open for all.”

