Topsham bus driver has medical emergency, students help stop bus

Brothers Connor and Seamus Collins are credited with stepping in after noticing the motive force of their Maine faculty bus was experiencing a medical emergency.In accordance with the Topsham Police Division, Connor Collins, 16, took management of the wheel and utilized stress to the brake till a bystander was in a position to absolutely park the bus.Seamus Collins, 12, helped hold the opposite college students calm and guided them out of an emergency exit on the rear of the bus.”I must cease this bus earlier than it goes into the ditch or earlier than anybody else will get harm,” Connor stated, recounting his ideas throughout these essential moments.”Everyone seems to be panicking, one individual known as 911 and I’m simply attempting to maintain the opposite children beneath management as a result of they’re freaking out,” Seamus stated.In accordance with Topsham police, the brothers prevented the scenario from changing into worse.The driving force, Arthur McDougall, 77, was taken to an space hospital the place he later died.McDougall’s spouse Diane advised police she needed to thank, “The entire college students, residents and first responders that tried to save lots of my husband’s life yesterday,” an announcement learn from Topsham Police.”Good for them for stepping up and being heroes,” stated officer Jose Gomez.Connor and Seamus stated McDougall was an excellent individual and appreciated his kindness and professionalism.

Brothers Connor and Seamus Collins are credited with stepping in after noticing the motive force of their Maine faculty bus was experiencing a medical emergency.

In accordance with the Topsham Police Division, Connor Collins, 16, took management of the wheel and utilized stress to the brake till a bystander was in a position to absolutely park the bus.

Seamus Collins, 12, helped hold the opposite college students calm and guided them out of an emergency exit on the rear of the bus.

“I must cease this bus earlier than it goes into the ditch or earlier than anybody else will get harm,” Connor stated, recounting his ideas throughout these essential moments.

“Everyone seems to be panicking, one individual known as 911 and I’m simply attempting to maintain the opposite children beneath management as a result of they’re freaking out,” Seamus stated.

In accordance with Topsham police, the brothers prevented the scenario from changing into worse.

The driving force, Arthur McDougall, 77, was taken to an space hospital the place he later died.

McDougall’s spouse Diane advised police she needed to thank, “The entire college students, residents and first responders that tried to save lots of my husband’s life yesterday,” an announcement learn from Topsham Police.

“Good for them for stepping up and being heroes,” stated officer Jose Gomez.

Connor and Seamus stated McDougall was an excellent individual and appreciated his kindness and professionalism.