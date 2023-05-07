Tornado, baseball-sized hail wreak havoc in Missouri

A tornado devastated parts of Missouri on Saturday with winds reaching up to 90 mph and baseball-sized hail falling, according to the National Weather Service. Although officials have not reported any human casualties, cattle were injured during the destructive storm, according to the NWS storm report. A similar April storm in the state resulted in the death of at least five people.

The destructive storm damaged a church roof in downtown Trenton, blew the roof off a hog barn, and penetrated a steel roof with hail, according to the NWS. The weather agency warned people of hail the size of baseballs, large apples, and ping pong balls. Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued in the designated area.

The NWS tweeted that a confirmed tornado was located north of Bucklin in Linn County on Saturday night and was predicted to cross over Highway 36 between Bucklin and New Cambria in Macon County. Weather officials urged residents in those areas to take shelter. Several counties reported power outages, with Linn County being the most adversely affected by 424 outages reported. Another 126 outages were reported in Grundy, 86 outages in Livingston, and 67 outages in Harrison.

Moreover, tornado warnings were also issued in parts of Texas on Saturday night.