Tornado hits Virginia Beach, likely damaging hundreds of homes and triggering state of emergency

A tornado caused extensive damage in Palm Beach Gardens, resulting in the City of Virginia Beach declaring a state of emergency. While no injuries were reported, dozens of homes were damaged along with downed trees and gas leaks. It is estimated that between 50 to 100 homes were impacted, with hundreds of homes likely having been affected. Damage assessment teams continued to survey the area, while three local schools remained closed due to transportation difficulties. Virginia Natural Gas and Dominion Energy were responding to gas and power outages. Additionally, the Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach was cancelled due to the severe weather. Similar severe weather hit Florida on Saturday, including thunderstorms and a confirmed tornado.



