Tornado outbreak in forecast days after severe storms killed dozens

(NEW YORK) — Heavy tornado activity is forecast in regions in the U.S. still reeling from a line of devastating tornadoes that killed dozens of people.

A major storm moving east on Tuesday is expected to produce another severe weather outbreak in America’s Heartland, bringing strong, long-track tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail. More than 41 million Americans are on alert for these severe weather conditions. Cities in the bull’s-eye include Little Rock, Arkansas, Springfield, Missouri and Davenport and Des Moines, Iowa, forecasts show.

As the storm moved through the Rocky Mountains and Southwest overnight, places like Utah saw wind gusts up to 135 mph and up to 17 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe storms could even reach as far south as Austin, Texas, and Dallas and as far north as Chicago, Milwaukee and Green Bay, Wisconsin. The inclement weather is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and last overnight into Wednesday, with nocturnal tornadoes possible from Arkansas to Illinois and Iowa.

The threats of damaging winds and tornadoes will continue east on Wednesday into the Great Lakes, Ohio and Tennessee River Valley. The storm system is expected to affect cities like Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Detroit, Cleveland and Chicago.

The forecast comes just days after a powerful storm system unleashed a line of violent tornadoes and severe thunderstorms across 14 states. At least nine EF3 tornadoes — wind speeds ranging from 136 to 165 mph — were confirmed to have touched down in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Delaware on Friday and Saturday.

The damage was especially extensive near Little Rock, Arkansas, where an apartment complex was left in ruins following the strong twisters. At least five people were killed in Arkansas as a result of the storms.

At least one EF4 tornado — with winds ranging from 166 to 200 mph — was confirmed in Iowa on Friday.

At least 32 people in nine states were killed in the storms.