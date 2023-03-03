Tornado warnings issued for parts of North Texas

Semi-trailer flips over on I-20
A semi-trailer flipped to its facet on I-20 Thursday night. There isn’t any phrase at the situation of the driving force.
Watch out for flying trash cans
Whoa! The Richardson family in Aledo sent CBS 11 this video of high winds hurling trash cans through the air.
Storm damage reported across North Texas
Trees are uprooted and roofs are damaged after storms ripped through North Texas.
Over 200k North Texans affected by power outages
As of 7:00 p.m., Oncor reported 2,324 outages affecting 252,512 customers. That includes:
- Dallas County: 45,123 customers
- Tarrant County: 100,068 customers
- Collin County: 24,198 customers
- Denton County: 14,402 customers
Structural damage reported in Little Elm
The Denton County Office of Emergency Management said it is receiving multiple reports of debris and damage.
Residents reported structural damage in Little Elm and widespread tree damage after thunderstorms rolled through.
The OEM said that anyone who has damage should report it on their website.
Power flashes in parts of Dallas County under tornado warning
Flashes were seen in Dallas County along powerlines, indicating a potential tornado on the ground.
Tagboard: A look at North Texas storms through the Twitter lens
Check out these images from all over North Texas of storms, wind damage and hail.
Tornado warning issued for parts of Dallas County
Parts of southern Dallas County are currently under a tornado warning.
At 6:26 p.m., a storm capable of producing a tornado was over Cockrell Hill. The storm will also bring destructive winds with gusts up to 80 mph. The warning lasts until 7:00 p.m.
Cities affected by the storm include Duncanville, Desoto, Lancaster, Hutchins, Wilmer, Ferris, and Combine.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Johnson County
A severe thunderstorm is on its way to Johnson County, bringing wind gusts up to 70 mph with it.
Expect widespread damage to trees and some damage to mobile homes. The warning ends at 7:15 p.m.
The areas affected include Mansfield, Burleson, Cleburne, and Joshua.
Winds up to 80 mph possible in Tarrant County
A severe thunderstorm on its way to Tarrant County could bring widespread winds of up to 80 mph.
At 5:34 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for an area including Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Benbrook until 6:30 p.m.
The storm could bring wind gusts of up to 80 mph, causing flying debris. “Considerable” damage to property and power outages are likely.
The threat of high winds prompted authorities to sound tornado sirens ahead of the storm’s arrival.
The storm passed through Weatherford, leaving a trail of damage in its wake.
DFW Airport flight delays and cancellations
Total delays today at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport: 351
Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport: 351
Total cancellations today at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport: 350
Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport: 350
Denton and Wise Counties under severe thunderstorm warning
Parts of Wise and Denton Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 p.m.
Wind gusts up to 60 mph and nickel size hail are possible with this storm.
Towns affected include Plano, Carrollton, Frisco, Lewisville, and Denton.
Heavy hail in Grayson County
Pam Martin took this video of hail falling in Gordonville, a town in Grayson County, earlier today.
Storms leave behind damage
Storms are making their way through North Texas, leaving a path of damage.
Damage is seen below in Hopkins County, where a tornado warning was issued earlier this evening.
Severe t-storm warnings issued for Palo Pinto, Parker Counties
Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of Palo Pinto and Parker Counties until 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., respectively.
The warnings include Mineral Wells, Weatherford, Azle, Springtown, and Aledo.
Hail and wind gusts of up to 71 mph have been reported with this storm.
Quarter to golf ball-sized hail in Sherman, Texas
Justin Moody (@JustinMoodywx) captured pictures of hail falling in Sherman earlier.
The hail reportedly fell for almost 10 minutes.
Tornado reported on the ground in Hopkins County
A tornado has been reported on the ground in southeastern Hopkins County.
At 4:28 p.m., spotters reported that the storm was near Como and Pickton. Residents of the area are being urged to take cover immediately.
Some damage to a house has been reported.
Ground stop issued at DFW Airport due to weather
A ground stop has been issued at DFW International Airport due to the threat of severe weather.
More cancellations and delays are possible this afternoon and evening. Check the airport’s website for the latest information.
Hail comes down in Sherman
Large amounts of hail come down in Sherman Thursday afternoon.
Most of North Texas is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.
Tornado warning for Stephens County
A tornado warning has been issued for Stephens County until 4:30 p.m.
A storm capable of producing a tornado was reported just south of Breckenridge at about 4:00 p.m. Residents are being urged to seek cover immediately.
Squall line moves towards Metroplex, new warnings issued
The line of storms that has formed out to the west is moving quickly towards the Metroplex.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Stephens and Eastland Counties until 4:45 p.m.
The main threats are 70 mph winds and 1″ diameter hail.
Latest closures across North Texas
Click here for a list of the latest list of school districts and other organizations that have canceled activities this afternoon and evening.
Tornado watch issued for parts of North Texas
A large part of North Texas is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.
The watch area covers the entire DFW Metroplex, including Fort Worth, Dallas, McKinney, and Denton. The First Alert Weather Team is warning of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.
Supercells will move eastward across North Texas through late evening as storms form in the south and spread from the west. Initially, very large hail and a few strong tornadoes will be the main threats. As the evening progresses, wind will become the primary concern.
A tornado watch means conditions are ripe for severe storms and tornadoes. Stick with CBS News Texas for the very latest.
Ping pong ball-sized hail moving northeast
The severe storm in Wise County is moving towards Era, Gainesville, and the nearby area.
Severe thunderstorm warning update for Wise County
A severe thunderstorm remains in effect for Wise County until 3:00 p.m.
The storm is capable of producing ping-pong ball sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
As of 2:33 p.m., it was moving into Decatur.
Severe t-storm warning issued for Denton, Cooke Counties
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Denton and Cooke Counties until 2:12 p.m.
The storm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar sized hail.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wise County
Parts of Parker and Wise Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:00 p.m. This includes the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Springtown, and Boyd.
Ping-pong ball sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph have been reported.
Governor Abbott increasing readiness level of state agencies
Governor Greg Abbott has directed several state agencies to be on standby to help assist with severe weather.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) was ordered to increase the readiness of the State Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) ahead of the storms.
“The State of Texas stands ready to provide all available resources needed to support Texans as severe weather moves across large portions of our state,” said Governor Abbott.
The agencies requested by the TDEM to report to the SOC are:
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service
- Texas A&M Forest Service
- Texas Department of State Health Services
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
- Texas Animal Health Commission
- Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service
- Public Utility Commission of Texas
- Railroad Commission of Texas
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
- Texas National Guard
- Texas Department of Information Resources
The TDEM has also been directed to activate additional Texas Department of State Health Services resources. This includes the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, which provides ambulance buses and emergency medical personnel.
State firefighting resources will also continue to support local departments in West Texas. The National Weather Service forecasts an elevated risk of wildfires through Friday.
Cancellations and delays pile up at North Texas airports
DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field have delayed and cancelled several flights. The list is expected to grow as the afternoon goes on.
As of about 1:35 p.m., 158 departing flights have been canceled and 88 delayed at DFW (16% and 8% of flights, respectively). At Love Field, 49 departures have been cancelled and 8 delayed (12% and 2%).
Arriving flights are faring similarly. At DFW, 180 arrivals have been canceled and 77 have been delayed (18% and 8%). At Love Field, 48 have been canceled and 11 have been delayed (12% and 2%).
More cancellations and delays are possible as storms move in later this afternoon.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of North Texas
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several western counties of North Texas. It is scheduled to last until 7 p.m. this evening. A larger tornado watch will likely be issued in a few hours.
The counties included in the watch are:
- Archer
- Baylor
- Clay
- Cooke
- Eastland
- Jack
- Montague
- Palo Pinto
- Stephens
- Wichita
- Wise
- Young
According to First Alert Weather Team meteorologists, the main threats will be large hail and damaging winds.
Severe weather prompts closures across North Texas
Several school districts and other organizations are canceling after-school activities ahead of today’s storms.
Here are the latest cancellations for this afternoon:
- Allen ISD: All after-school activities.
- Arlington ISD: All after-school activities, including after-school childcare, extracurricular activities, and scheduled Board of Trustees meeting.
- Birdville ISD: All after-school activities.
- Carroll ISD: All after-school activities.
- Cedar Hill ISD: All after-school activities.
- Dallas ISD: All after-school activities.
- Dallas Zoo: Closing at 3 p.m. today.
- DeSoto ISD: All after-school activities and programs.
- Duncanville ISD: All after-school activities.
- Fort Worth ISD: All after-school activities.
- Frisco ISD: All after-school activities.
- Garland ISD: Fine arts and athletic after-school practices and activities.
- Grand Prairie ISD: All after-school activities.
- Grapevine-Colleyville ISD: All after-school activities.
- HEB ISD: All after-school activities.
- Lancaster ISD: All after-school activities.
- Plano ISD: All after-school activities.
- Texas A&M-Texarkana: Evening classes and activities.
- Richardson ISD: All after-school activities, practices, games, and events. xPlore after-school programs will operate until parents can pick up students.
- UT Dallas: All evening classes and activities beginning at or after 5 p.m.
Stick with CBS News Texas for the latest updates as they come in.
