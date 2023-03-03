Tornadoes cause damage in Texas, Louisiana during storms Thursday

Tornadoes cause damage in Texas, Louisiana as a part of typhoon cellular that caused warnings in Oklahoma Tornado warnings had been issued for southern Oklahoma counties, however government have no longer showed any twisters in the Sooner State as a part of this wave of storms. Updated: 6:40 AM CST Mar 3, 2023

Another spherical of critical climate impacted portions of Oklahoma on Thursday as a typhoon cellular that produced no less than six reported tornadoes moved thru Texas and the area.| MORE | Volunteers paintings to mend damage led to via Norman twisterTornado warnings had been issued from Dallas to Oklahoma and Louisiana on Thursday, and there were stories that 19 houses had been broken in Texas. One of the primary tornadoes went thru Hopkins County, the place garages had been destroyed and roofs had been blown off houses."So about that time, we heard the roaring," a Texas resident named Shirley stated. "And sure enough, here came the tornado. And we were hanging on to the car, and the garage went flipping over. Of course, my grandbabies were crying." Later on in the night time, huge bushes had been knocked down around the Texas-Louisiana state line and about 3,500 energy outages had been reported. There additionally had been stories of blown-out home windows at the LSU campus. | MORE | Norman colleges step in to assist scholars impacted via twisterTornado warnings had been issued for southern Oklahoma counties, however government have no longer showed any twisters in the Sooner State as a part of this wave of storms. However, typhoon chasers at KTEN captured a view of a funnel in Calera.The storms additionally produced hail, a variety of lightning and a flooding chance. In Sherman, Texas, a hailstorm dropped quarter- and nickel-sized hail that piled up waist-deep.