Tornadoes sweep across Oklahoma as snowstorm eyes Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Start your day the proper manner with the entirety you wish to have to learn about these days’s climate. You too can get a snappy briefing of nationwide, regional and native climate every time you prefer with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tornadoes motive harm close to Oklahoma City

A line of critical thunderstorms spanning masses of miles swept across the central and southern Plains Sunday night, bringing destruction by the hands of uncommon February tornadoes in Oklahoma and straight-line wind gusts that crowned 80 to 100 mph.

Significant twister harm was once reported in Norman, Oklahoma, simply out of doors Oklahoma City, house to the University of Oklahoma. To the south, in Memphis, Texas, a thunderstorm introduced a ferocious wind gust of 114 mph.

Over 135,000 consumers have been left with out energy in portions of Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico on Sunday night time, however the selection of outages has since fallen to about 56,000.

In overall, the National Weather Service gained nine reports of tornadoes as of early Monday morning. Storm survey groups will head out Monday to substantiate whether or not the wear resulted from tornadoes. In addition, there have been 117 experiences of destructive winds of a minimum of 58 mph, together with 15 reported gusts of 75-plus mph.

Things to grasp:

Northeast snowstorm looms

It’s been a slightly quiet wintry weather within the Northeast, however all this is about to modify as a snowstorm is anticipated to affect the area beginning Monday night time.

Blockbuster snow totals aren’t anticipated, however there’s an expanding chance that a number of inches may fall in New York state and across parts of New England.

The typhoon may be anticipated to ultimate during the Tuesday morning shuttle, making it a sluggish opt for hundreds of thousands alongside the Interstate 95 hall from New York City via Connecticut, Rhode Island into the Boston space.

Report displays new dangers from storm winds

Millions of houses and companies alongside the East Coast from the Northeast to the Southeast and the Gulf Coast are prone to see an larger chance of experiencing destructive winds from tropical methods because of local weather exchange, in line with a brand new file from the First Street Foundation.

“Overall, in the next 30 years, the expected Average Annual Loss (AAL) resulting from this risk increases from $18.5 billion to $19.9 billion, and 13.4 million properties are likely to face tropical cyclone winds that do not currently face such risk,” the file stated.

Bonus reads