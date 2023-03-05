Tornadoes, Wind Leave Million+ Power Outages

More than 10 deaths are being attached to serious climate within the South and Great Lakes.

Hundreds of hundreds of energy outages have been reported in Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

Trees smashed vehicles and broken properties in Nashville.

Flooding used to be reported in Kentucky and Indiana.

The storms began Thursday in Texas.

Sign up for the Morning Brief e mail e-newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.​

According to the Associated Press, as many as 10 other folks have been killed as serious climate together with tornadoes, flooding and prime winds marched throughout greater than a dozen states from Thursday evening into Friday night time.

O​ne different individual has died in Michigan the place the hurricane’s precipitation had switched from rain to snow.

One demise is being blamed on flooding in Scott County in western Arkansas, in line with the sheriff’s administrative center there. Three other folks in Alabama and two other folks in Tennessee have been killed via falling bushes, the Associated Press reported. In Mississippi, one demise used to be showed via Gov. Tate Reeves. The Associated Press additionally reported that 3 other folks in Kentucky from 3 other counties died.

A​ Michigan guy is useless after being struck via a snowplow, MLive.com reported.

Homes and companies have been broken or destroyed and greater than one million have been left with out energy because the storms moved from Texas and unfold north into Michigan and Pennsylvania and east to the Atlantic coast.

H​ere are our updates from Friday.

(​6:23 p.m. ET) Dozens of Homes Damaged In Mississippi

A​t least 39 properties are broken in Mississippi, in line with the state Emergency Management Agency. Counties affected come with Oktibbeha, Panola, Pontotoc and Yazoo.

Other constructions and amenities broken come with Itawamba Community College in Fulton and an condominium complicated in Monroe County.

(6​:12 p.m. ET) 1.1 Million Power Outages In More Than A Dozen States

T​listed below are greater than 1.1 million energy outages stretching from Texas as much as Pennsylvania, in line with PowerOutage.us. States maximum impacted come with Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Indiana and Michigan.

A tree rests on two vehicles, one with its windshield and roof smashed, after prime winds moved thru Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, March 3, 2023. (JCweather14 by means of Twitter)

(5​:57 p.m. ET) F​looding, Falling Trees Blamed in Deaths

A person who died in Arkansas used to be discovered about 8 a.m. Friday after floodwaters receded within the Poteau River in Scott County. He have been reported lacking previous this morning. As the water went down, a passerby noticed the highest of a pickup truck. The guy’s frame used to be discovered within sight. Authorities assume his automobile used to be swept off the street into the river, in line with a news unlock from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

More main points have additionally been launched at the demise in Mississippi. The state Emergency Management Agency says the sufferer used to be killed when a tree fell on a automobile in Yazoo County. The demise in Talladega County, Alabama, used to be additionally blamed on a tree that fell on a automobile.

(​3:36 p.m. ET) Nearly 750,000 Power Outages

P​ower outage numbers are soaring round 750,000 throughout more than one states, in line with PowerOutage.us. Top states for outages come with Tennessee with greater than 293,000; Alabama with about 150,000; Kentucky with 111,000.

W​idespread outages also are being reported in Texas, Indiana, Illinois, Mississippi, Georgia and North Carolina.

(​3:24 p.m. ET) Wind Gusts Top 75 MPH In Tennessee

H​ere’s a have a look at one of the most most sensible wind gusts recorded to this point in Tennessee, in line with the National Weather Service: Clarksville Outlaw Field, 79 mph; Springfield Airport, 74 mph; Columbia Airport, 68 mph; Fort Campbell, 63 mph; Nashville International Airport, 62.

(1:55 p.m. ET) P​ossible Tornado Damage In Western Kentucky

P​hotos shared via native media display a development with its roof ripped off in McCracken County, the place town of Paducah is situated. WPSD-TV is bringing up “some significant damage reported to many homes and churches in the neighborhood.”

(​1:42 p.m. ET) Residents In Birmingham Asked To Avoid Travel

“Please avoid travel until the line of storms pushes through our area. We have received multiple reports of downed trees in the areas the storms have passed through,” Jefferson County, Alabama, Emergency Management says. “Please stay indoors until these storms pass.”

(​1:31 p.m. ET) 370,000+ Power Outages Across South

M​ore than 370,000 energy outages are being counted throughout seven states impacted via the serious climate, in line with PowerOutage.us. The best possible outage numbers are: about 120,000 in Tennessee; greater than 112,000 in Alabama; about 61,000 in Texas. Other states reporting massive numbers of outages come with Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Kentucky.

(​1:24 p.m. ET) Tree Falls On House In Nashville

Nashville Fire Department crews answered to a minimum of one name of a structural cave in to this point nowadays. Residents have been inside of when a tree fell on a space. There have been no accidents, in line with a tweet from the hearth division.

A tree fell on a house in Nashville right through serious climate on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Nashville Fire Department by means of Twitter)

(​1:08 p.m. ET) Streets Closed Due To Flooding In Indiana-Kentucky-Illinois Tri-State Area

S​everal roads are blocked via flooding within the better Evansville house close to the Kentucky-Indiana border. That comprises highways in Union and Hancock counties in Kentucky and Vanderburgh County in Indiana, in line with WEHT-TV.

(​12:42 p.m. ET) At Least One Death Connected To Severe Weather

“Severe weather hit Mississippi last night. As of now, there has been one fatality reported,” Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted.

Reeves did not give additional main points, however there are a number of stories from around the state of prime winds pulling down energy strains and bushes. At least two properties have been broken with other folks inside of, in line with incidents tracked via the National Weather Service.

(​9:28 a.m. ET) Daylight Views Of Damage in Arkansas

W​e’re getting our first have a look at the wear and tear close to Kirby in Pike County, Arkansas. Some minor accidents have been reported after a hurricane handed in the course of the group about 10:50 p.m. CT, according to KARK.

(​9:20 a.m. ET) Residents Warned Of River Flooding

Police in Hardy, Arkansas, about 117 miles northeast of Little Rock, have warned residents dwelling alongside the Spring River to evacuate.

The Spring River rose impulsively in a single day after heavy rains and used to be anticipated to achieve reasonable flood degree.

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose advised KAIT a number of roads within the house were impassable.

(6:52 a.m. ET) N​ashville Area Schools Closed

Because of the specter of serious climate, maximum Nashville-area schools are closed for the day, together with in Putnam County, the place 19 other folks died in a EF4 twister that struck within the early hours of March 3, 2020.

Tennessee used to be hit via 10 middle of the night tornadoes from overdue March 2 into the early morning of March 3 that yr. In addition to the deaths in Putnam County, one individual used to be killed via an EF2 twister in Benton County and 5 further lives have been misplaced when an EF3-rated twister tracked 60 miles from Nashville to spaces east of there in Wilson and Smith counties.

(6:45 a.m. ET) Roof Ripped Off Apartment Building

Nearly two dozen other folks have been displaced when a hurricane ripped the roof off an condominium development in Hurst, north of Fort Worth, Texas.

“At first, we were sitting out back, and you could see it coming in. It got windy. Out of nowhere, it hit. And the whole building started shaking,” Michael Roberts, who lives on the Hunter Chase flats told KDFW. “Then we realized it’s the roof of the whole building upstairs, and you hear the water dripping. It got crazy. Almost picked up the truck out back. It’s dripping all over the place. Water coming down the walls. It’s pretty bad. Luckily. no one upstairs got hurt.”

(6:38 a.m. ET) NWS Sending Out Survey Teams

The National Weather Service administrative center in Shreveport, Louisiana, says it’s going to be investigating conceivable twister injury in six spaces on Friday.

They are Franklin County into southern Red River County close to Hagansport, Texas; Harrison County to Marion County northwest of Jefferson and Kellyville, Texas, and in addition south of there; McCurtain County, Oklahoma; close to Shreveport in Caddo Parish, Louisiana; and a swath from Marion and Cass counties in Texas to Miller County in Arkansas.

Hail Halts Basketball Game in Alamodome

The Texas Class 5A ladies basketball state semifinal needed to forestall Thursday evening when hail started falling in the course of the roof of the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“Shortly after 8 p.m., a fast-moving severe thunderstorm over downtown San Antonio produced strong wind gusts that drove small hail and rain sideways through the exhaust fan vents on the Alamodome roof,” Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, director of Convention & Sports Facilities for the City of San Antonio, said in a statement. “The falling precipitation caused a brief delay in the UIL Girls State Basketball Tournament. Play was able to continue after crews cleaned and dried the playing surface. The Alamodome roof will be evaluated for any hail damage Friday morning.”

R​esidents Warned: Water May Run Out

Officials in Richardson, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, warned citizens that the facility outages brought about via the storms have been threatening town’s water provide.

“The City of Richardson is experiencing a critical water shortage due to a power outage and loss of backup power services to its North Side and West Side Water Pumping Stations,” mentioned a statement from the city.

T​he observation mentioned town has water in its garage amenities, nevertheless it warned that the water would run out if all shoppers “do not immediately cease use of water, except for emergency needs only.”

H​omes Damaged In Arkansas

O​fficials in Pike County, Arkansas, reported that 20 to 30 properties have been broken close to Kirby, about 85 miles southwest of Little Rock, in line with the National Weather Service.

The Weather Company’s number one journalistic project is to file on breaking climate news, the surroundings and the significance of science to our lives. This tale does now not essentially constitute the placement of our guardian corporate, IBM.