Tottenham’s FA Cup hopes dashed by Middlesbrough in 1-0 loss

Tottenham Hotspur suffered an FA Cup upset at the hands of Championship club Middlesbrough on Tuesday losing 1-0 after extra time in the fifth round at the Riverside Stadium to Chris Wilder’s side.

Josh Coburn drilled in the decisive goal in the 107th minute as Middlesbrough followed up their humbling of Manchester United in the previous round with another night to remember.

It was another setback for Tottenham manager Antonio Conte who just last week had questioned his future after the 1-0 defeat to Burnley in the Premier League.

Conte fielded a full-strength side, sticking with the starting eleven which won 4-0 at Leeds United in the league on Saturday but Middlesbrough were good value for the win.

Harry Kane and Spurs are out of the FA Cup. Getty

“This defeat has to hurt me, my players and every one that works in Tottenham,” said the Italian.

“I feel we lost a big chance here. When you are playing against a team that have played in the Premier League you have to kill, in a sporting way, your opponent.

“When you don’t score the chances you create then you give them confidence. They deserved to go to the next round and compliments to them,” he said.

Wilder, whose side are eighth in the Championship, credited the fans for creating a passionate atmosphere.

“The supporters gave us the energy to produce a top performance,” he said.

“We are delighted be in the next round, I would love it to be a home tie. A great reward for everybody who has followed this club.

“We want to make memories. We had one at Old Trafford and I believe we have had one in our own stadium, which is brilliant.”