Tourist couple saves 100 year-old stranded sea turtle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We know that vacationers from all around the world come to the Coastal Bend to take pleasure in our seashores.

One couple is sharing a terrific reminiscence after they got here throughout a 100 year-old sea turtle in misery.

“The sea turtle lady is here,” mentioned Cheryl Williams, who alongside together with her boyfriend, Maurice Hernandez from Georgetown, Texas, picked Corpus Christi because the place to go to over the Fourth of July weekend.

Williams mentioned encountering the turtle was one thing that was fast and surprising.

“It washed up on shore right at my feet. This giant sea turtle. Something I never expected to see in person,” Williams mentioned.

Williams mentioned she referred to as Maurice to return assist the volunteer from the University of Texas Marine Science Institute carry the exhausted sea turtle to the rescue truck. “The turtle was not able to swim by itself and that lady from the University of Texas was guiding the turtle in the front and the back, keeping it up,” Hernandez mentioned. “So I jumped in and I took the other side of the turtle and we actually had to lift it.” Between Hernandez and the volunteer, they have been in a position to get the turtle to security and the gang was completely satisfied.

Williams mentioned the turtle was extraordinarily full of life once they moved it.

“He was still alive, moving his flippers, had his mouth going, eyes looking. About 20 of us all around. The kids were amazed. And how big again? Very large. This was a big sea turtle,” Williams mentioned.

The turtle was first noticed a number of miles up the seashore and could not get to deep water.

“It just makes you have a different perspective when you’re swimming in the ocean and you realize that you are so close to so many amazing sea creatures,” Williams mentioned.

What may very well be extra patriotic and a greater trip reminiscence than serving to an endangered species.

Williams mentioned she and her boyfriend now admire the trouble to avoid wasting sea turtles.

“And now I’m going to be very excited to keep up with turtles. Sponsor some turtles,” Williams mentioned.

The two go to our space twice a yr and so they say they’re going to proceed making this one among their favourite trip spots.

