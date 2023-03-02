Tourist Visiting Miami Loses Foot in Hit-and-Run – NBC 6 South Florida

He used to be in South Florida to have a great time, however as an alternative, he ended up in the health facility.
Twenty-eight-year-old Jordan Rennie is at Jackson Memorial Hospital after he mentioned an SUV hit him and stored going Feb. 17. Doctors had been compelled to amputate his foot because of the coincidence.
Rennie has a keenness for his motorcycles. When his mother Leighan Pearson heard a couple of motor move tournament in Miami, she knew what to get her oldest son for Christmas.
“On Christmas morning I surprised him with a ticket,” Pearson mentioned. “We were very excited to send him off here to Miami.”
The Scottish local flew into the town Feb. 14. The tournament used to be days away. Rennie mentioned he used to be on his motorcycle at Northwest ninety fifth Street and Northwest sixth Avenue.
“The light was green and as soon as I passed the truck, boom I got t-boned on the left-hand side, they took my leg off,” Rennie mentioned.
Rennie mentioned a part of his leg used to be striking off however the driving force stored going. He straight away referred to as his mom, who used to be all of the manner in the United Kingdom.
“Jordan thought that he was going to die there on the road,” Pearson mentioned.
Pearson mentioned it used to be a excellent Samaritan who stopped and took him to a close-by health facility.
“It was all a bit of a panic at that point,” Pearson mentioned. “I’m devastated, but I also have to keep my mental state for my son.”
Jordan by no means were given the driving force’s title. He used to be emotional as he spoke to NBC 6 from his health facility room Wednesday afternoon.
“This is not good man, this is really not good, but I just really want the person who’s done this to me to come forward and pay for what they’ve done to me,” Rennie mentioned. “It’s going to cost me a lot of money to walk again.”
His mom could also be not easy justice.
“They know they hit my son, they know they did damage, the vehicle is damaged. I beg them to come forward, if they’re a mother themselves, if they’re a father themselves, they’ll know deep down,” Pearson mentioned.
They are thankful to that excellent Samaritan who stopped to lend a hand.
NBC 6 reached out to Miami-Dade Police to get extra information about this investigation.
Jordan is hoping to get a prosthetic in the long run. His mom created a GoFundMe to lend a hand pay for clinical bills.