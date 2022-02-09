Toussaint Pegues of Dallas competes in Jeopardy! college special

Dallas native Toussaint Pegues is competing in the Jeopardy! National College Championship – airing Wednesday night on WFAA.

DALLAS — Dallas native Toussaint Pegues is competing in the Jeopardy! National College Championship – airing Wednesday on WFAA. Pegues started his schooling at The Lamplighter School before moving over to St. Mark’s.

He’s now a senior at Cal Tech.

“We are overjoyed with this whole thing,” his dad, Michael, said. “It’s just been exciting, from the first time we heard about it, until we found out he was on the show.”

“When he was little, he played piano and one of the songs he played in the recital one time was the Jeopardy theme song!” his mom, Sonya, said. “He’s always been a good kid and he’s always been a kid who liked to learn so this just seems like his path.”

His parents say he’s always been a bit private, so the national attention is a bit of a change for a young man who stays out of the spotlight.

“He has taken this opportunity to grow, and this is the culmination of that growth,” Michael said. “Prior to this he was an incredibly private person. He didn’t care for social media. If you look at his social media it has the things that he’s done, that he’s made, but not pictures of himself.”

“He’s into pottery, he’s into crocheting, he’s into anything he can create with his hands, but he’s equally adept at things of the mind as well,” he added. “So he uses both sides of the brain,”

Toussaint’s episode airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. on WFAA.

“I am so excited for Toussaint,” Sonya said. “This is who he is. He’s Mr. Trivia.”

Pegue isn’t the only North Texas native competing in the championship.