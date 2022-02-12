Towson vs. Elon: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who’s Playing
Elon @ Towson
Current Records: Elon 8-17; Towson 18-7
What to Know
The Towson Tigers and the Elon Phoenix will face off in a Colonial clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at SECU Arena. The Tigers earned a 59-54 win in their most recent matchup against Elon in January.
Towson had enough points to win and then some against the William & Mary Tribe on Thursday, taking their contest 75-60. Four players on Towson scored in the double digits: forward Charles Thompson (18), guard Jason Gibson (17), guard Nicolas Timberlake (10), and forward Juwan Gray (10).
Meanwhile, Elon sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-66 win over the James Madison Dukes on Thursday. It took 11 tries, but Elon can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Their guard Hunter McIntosh filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 23 points.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 18-7 and the Phoenix to 8-17. On Thursday Towson relied heavily on Charles Thompson, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks. It will be up to Elon’s defense to limit his damage on Saturday.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: SECU Arena — Towson, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Towson have won seven out of their last 12 games against Elon.
- Jan 15, 2022 – Towson 59 vs. Elon 54
- Mar 06, 2021 – Elon 69 vs. Towson 48
- Feb 22, 2020 – Towson 84 vs. Elon 71
- Jan 23, 2020 – Towson 72 vs. Elon 61
- Mar 02, 2019 – Elon 86 vs. Towson 66
- Dec 28, 2018 – Towson 77 vs. Elon 60
- Jan 27, 2018 – Elon 83 vs. Towson 76
- Jan 02, 2018 – Elon 75 vs. Towson 72
- Feb 16, 2017 – Towson 85 vs. Elon 66
- Jan 07, 2017 – Elon 72 vs. Towson 61
- Feb 20, 2016 – Towson 67 vs. Elon 56
- Feb 06, 2016 – Towson 81 vs. Elon 77
