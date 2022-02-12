Towson vs. Elon: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who’s Playing

Elon @ Towson

Current Records: Elon 8-17; Towson 18-7

What to Know

The Towson Tigers and the Elon Phoenix will face off in a Colonial clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at SECU Arena. The Tigers earned a 59-54 win in their most recent matchup against Elon in January.

Towson had enough points to win and then some against the William & Mary Tribe on Thursday, taking their contest 75-60. Four players on Towson scored in the double digits: forward Charles Thompson (18), guard Jason Gibson (17), guard Nicolas Timberlake (10), and forward Juwan Gray (10).

Meanwhile, Elon sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-66 win over the James Madison Dukes on Thursday. It took 11 tries, but Elon can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Their guard Hunter McIntosh filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 23 points.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 18-7 and the Phoenix to 8-17. On Thursday Towson relied heavily on Charles Thompson, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks. It will be up to Elon’s defense to limit his damage on Saturday.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena — Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena — Towson, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Towson have won seven out of their last 12 games against Elon.