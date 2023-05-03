Watch CBS News for the latest update on the discovery of toxic PFAS chemicals, commonly known as “forever chemicals,” in farmland soil across the United States. Unfortunately, contaminated soil has caused one family in Maine to abandon their farming aspirations. Roxana Saberi offers insight into the situation. Stay informed and be the first to know about breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications. Turn them on now.
Toxic chemicals found in U.S. farmland
