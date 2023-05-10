Toxic worms Houston: Hammerhead flatworm spotted again in Texas





If you’ve gotten been seeing hammerhead flatworms or hammerhead slugs in the Houston house, then beware as this invasive species that prefers sizzling and humid climates has a novel skill to breed when lower. The malicious program this is poisonous and has a pores and skin containing toxins may cause an hypersensitive reaction at the pores and skin of people if treated carelessly.

If you’re tempted to chop those snakes-like worms, then officers advise in opposition to it as a result of it doesn’t matter what phase you narrow, it is going to regenerate inside 10 days. Therefore, it’s endorsed to make use of a stick, gloves, or a paper towel to put those worms in a plastic bag, stuffed with salt, vinegar, or citrus oil, after which freeze it in a single day to kill it.

The hammerhead flatworm can develop as much as 15 inches lengthy and are mild or honey in colour with a handful of darkish stripes. If you to find one, you’ll be able to ship a photograph and its location to invasives@shsu.edu to permit the dep. to trace the knowledge.

Meanwhile, the easiest way to forestall encountering this invasive species is through retaining your eyes open on soil, driveways, patios, and sidewalks, the place you’ll have noticed them not too long ago, particularly after heavy rains.

