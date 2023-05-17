Toys”R”Us to open first airport outlet at Dallas Fort Worth

Toy store Toys”R”Us is partnering with Duty Free Americas, the biggest trip store within the Americas to open its first airport retailer at Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport this summer time. Set to be positioned in Terminal A of the airport, the store will be offering a curated collection of toys and video games from main manufacturers. An illustration desk for hands-on play can be integrated to supply a a laugh revel in for present patrons and travelling oldsters. Toys”R”Us is a globally recognised logo that has been a family identify within the toy class for over 70 years. With over $2bn in annual gross sales and a presence in over 30 international locations international, the corporate is abruptly increasing after being received via WHP Global in 2021. The airport retailer will characteristic a life-sized 3-d sculpture of Geoffrey the Giraffe, the store’s mascot since 1965, that will likely be best for circle of relatives pictures and selfies.

Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global, the mother or father corporate of Toys”R”Us, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Duty Free Americas to introduce the first-ever Toys“R”Us airport retailer, a thrilling new idea that we imagine may just roll out in airports world wide.” Jerome Falic, Duty Free Americas CEO, added, “Toys“R”Us is a globally recognised logo cherished via tens of millions of households, and we’re assured that the shop at DFW will transform a must-visit vacation spot for travellers.”

Since the purchase, Toys“R”Us has doubled its footprint via 50% in 2022 and persisted to enlarge with new retailer openings in India, the United Kingdom and Mexico. The airport retailer is anticipated to beef up the corporate’s recognition and enlarge the succeed in of its logo.