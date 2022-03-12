Traci Braxton Passes Away At 50 From Cancer

Traci Braxton, youthful sister Toni has died, according to TMZ.
Traci was residing with most cancers for a yr and by no means made her sickness public. She succumbed to the illness on Friday.
“We have now come to a time the place we should inform the general public that after a yr of privately present process a sequence of therapies for Esophageal most cancers our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”
She is finest recognized for showing on the household’s actuality present, “Braxton Household Values” and recorded a tune “Damaged Issues” together with her sisters, Toni, Towanda, and Trina.