Traci Braxton, sister of Toni and Tamar, passes away at age 50

Traci Braxton, the sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton, has handed away after a personal battle with esophageal most cancers. She was 50.

The Braxton household shared the information in a statement Saturday.

“It’s with the utmost remorse that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” the assertion reads. “Evidently, she was a vivid mild, a beautiful daughter, a tremendous sister, a loving mom, spouse, grandmother and a revered performer. We’ll miss her dearly.”

The assertion added that Traci “handed this morning because the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.”

“We ask that you just respect our privateness as we plan to ship her residence with love, celebrating her life,” the assertion concluded.

Her husband Kevin Surratt mentioned in a press release, “Our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

Traci’s administration group additionally confirmed the information Saturday, noting she was “surrounded by household and associates on the time of her passing.”

Traci had appeared on her household’s WEtv actuality present Braxton Household Values, in addition to on the third season of Marriage Boot Camp with Surratt. She additionally launched her debut solo album, titled Crash & Burn, in 2014.

