Track list unveiled for Phife Dawg posthumous album, ‘Forever’

The property for the late MC Phife Dawg has unveiled the observe checklist and the cover art for the rapper’s upcoming posthumous album, Perpetually.

The album will characteristic 13 songs, together with the title observe, which is being launched on March 19. The only was recorded on that very same day in 2016, marking the final music the Tribe Referred to as Quest member ever recorded earlier than his demise.

The observe checklist additionally options visitor appearances by Busta Rhymes, Redman, Rapsody and extra.

Perpetually formally drops on March 22, the sixth anniversary of Phife’s passing. In celebration, his property will host a Q&A and album listening occasion at SOBs in New York Metropolis on Wednesday, March 23. Tickets are on sale now for the intimate occasion.

Phife Dawg handed away at age 45 on March 22, 2016, as a consequence of issues from diabetes.

Right here is the album observe checklist:

“Cheryl’s Large Son (Intro)”

“Solely a Coward”

“Fallback” ft. Rapsody & Renée Neufville

“Nutshell Pt. 2” ft. Busta Rhymes & Redman

“Sorry” ft. V.Wealthy

“Expensive Dilla (Reprise)” ft. Q-Tip

“Wow Issue” ft. Maseo of De La Soul

“Residual Curiosities” ft. Lyric Jones

“God Ship” ft. Dwele

“Spherical Irving Excessive Faculty” ft. Cheryl Boyce-Taylor & Angela Winbush

“French Kiss Trois” ft. Redman & Illa J

“2 Dwell Perpetually” ft. Pos of De La Soul, Little Brother & Darien Brockington

“Perpetually”

