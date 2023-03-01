Tracking our next storm system that brings more rain and potential severe weather to portions of Oklahoma. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals!

Another storm system anticipated to transfer throughout Oklahoma with rain and t’storms most probably central and japanese Oklahoma the next couple of days. The highest probability for severe weather is putting in place this time throughout southern and southeastern OK on Thursday. We also are monitoring the rainfall potential with this system. The heaviest rain will have to fall throughout central and japanese Oklahoma with 1 to 3 inches of smartly wanted rainfall possible. On the again of the storm system past due Thursday into Friday morning a few rainy snow flakes may combine in. Stay tuned to the most recent weather information as this storm will get nearer!