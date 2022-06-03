Tracking the Tropics: All of SWFL under Tropical Storm Warning

As of the Friday, 5 a.m. advisory from the Nationwide Hurricane Middle, all of SWFL is below a Tropical Storm Warning as Potential Cyclone One pushes towards our shoreline. That is the tropical wave that we’ve been monitoring, that truly was Hurricane Agatha within the Pacific Ocean that made landfall in Mexico.
Wind is presently at 40 mph. The low strain heart continues to be open and isn’t a closed circulation but, so that’s the reason we don’t have a tropical despair with this.
All of Southwest Florida is below a Tropical Storm Warning. Warning areas are anticipated to have wind 40 mph or greater inside the subsequent 36hours.
PTC One will doubtless turn into Tropical Storm Alex later this afternoon. This is able to be the primary named storm of the Atlantic Basin this season, because it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico. The motion of PTC One is northeast at 6 mph.
PTC One is forecast to make landfall in SWFL late Saturday morning into the early afternoon as a weak tropical storm.
SWFL will start to see outerbands push by Friday morning however the heaviest of those tropical downpours will fall by Saturday, particularly within the morning hours.
We’re fairly assured that we may even see a low-end tropical storm right here this weekend. You’ll NOT should put up the shutters for this one, however heavy rain might be anticipated. The heaviest rainfall will fall in our southern communities and alongside the coast. Some remoted places have the prospect to see over 6 inches. Flooding might be our foremost risk from this technique.
A slight shift to the north would additionally place a larger risk of tornadoes and heavier rain over Southwest Florida.