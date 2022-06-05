Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Alex moving through the Atlantic

As of Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Alex has shaped within the Atlantic. It turned way more organized because it pushed offshore of Florida and over the nice and cozy Atlantic waters.
Alex was not named but because it moved over SWFL, but it surely certain did convey a complete lot of rain! The very best totals, as of this morning, had been over eight inches!
Alex will proceed to race off via the Atlantic gaining some energy over the subsequent 36 hours earlier than weakening by midweek.
The Nationwide Hurricane Middle isn’t monitoring some other areas within the tropics aside from TS Alex.
