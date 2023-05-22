Tracy Vanderhulst, former “teacher of the year,” arrested for sex with 16-year-old

A high school teacher in Yucaipa, California has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a 16-year-old boy. Tracy Vanderhulst, who was previously named “teacher of the year”, was taken into custody on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse involving a minor and held on $30,000 bail. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office believes there may be more victims and is urging anyone with information to come forward. Vanderhulst taught mathematics at Yucaipa High School and had been a member of staff since 2013. Despite the allegations, the school has described her as having a rigorous curriculum and caring attitude towards students. The investigation is ongoing.



