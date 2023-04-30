Trade Sends CB Eric Scott to Cowboys in 6th-Round



Round 6, No. 178: Eric Scott, CB, Southern Miss





Official 30 Visit in Dallas

Two pick-sixes in 2022

East-West Shrine Game Participant

As the NFL Draft progresses to the 6th around, groups normally change into extra prepared to take dangers that they may not in a different way imagine. These past due selections on Day 3 are incessantly referred to as “flyer picks”. Eric Scott is now some of the newest abilities to input Dallas with this designation. The Cowboys traded a 2024 fifth-round choose to the Chiefs in order to transfer up to the highest of the 6th around at 178th-overall, and upload Scott to their roster.

While now not well known nationally, the Cowboys are aware of Scott’s talents. They have watched his movie and scouted him in the neighborhood, and likewise invited him to certainly one of their coveted Official 30 visits in April.

Scott stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs in at 204 kilos. He isn’t recognized for explosive pace, however somewhat for his duration and vary. Dan Quinn, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, loves this kind of ability on the cornerback place. Scott’s close to 40″ vertical jump attests to his overall athletic ability, making him a challenging window for quarterbacks to try and force the ball into. Additionally, his wingspan of 80 ⅛” makes it tough for giant wideouts to defeat him on the top level.

It is price citing that Scott suffered a tweaked quad whilst operating his 40-yard sprint, so his time of four.71 will have to now not be held towards him. He claims to be 110% wholesome now and used to be lately clocked at 4.42 seconds. This end result most likely proved to the Cowboys right through the pre-draft procedure that Scott is way sooner than his preliminary time steered.