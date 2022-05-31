Trademark tussle pits Denton County flute wind guard maker against well-known guitar brand

The founders of a Denton County enterprise thought they got here up with a intelligent title for his or her system that lets musicians play the flute within the wind: Win-D-Fender.

“I assumed, ‘That’s form of an alliteration, it’s enjoyable to say, it seems like one thing that individuals may bear in mind,’” co-founder Nathan Mark Dooly mentioned. “I bounced it off the blokes and we created a stylized spelling.”

Dooly and group trademarked the title over three years in the past with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Workplace, ready out an preliminary 30-day interval for any objections to be raised.

None got here – till final October.

Fender, one of many nation’s most recognizable makers of guitars, didn’t see the humor. It needs Win-D-Fender’s trademark canceled.

A framed copy of the patent registration for Win-D-Fender hangs on the wall of Mr. Dooley’s workplace on Might 27, 2022. (Robert W. Hart/Particular Contributor) (Robert W. Hart / Particular Contributor)

In a authorized submitting, Fender mentioned it has used the title for over 70 years, promoting thousands and thousands of {dollars} value of guitars to a few of the music business’s greatest icons — artists like Eric Clapton, Kurt Cobain, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Keith Richards, Nile Rodgers, John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Townshend, Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan.

Fender Musical Devices Corp. registered its trademark in 1966.

“The Win-D-Fender mark so resembles petitioner’s Fender mark as to be seemingly… to trigger confusion, or to trigger mistake, or to deceive” consumers into considering the product comes from the extra well-known model, its submitting mentioned.

The Win-D-Fender in a field on Might 27, 2022. (Robert W. Hart/Particular Contributor) (Robert W. Hart / Particular Contributor)

Dooly and his co-founder Clem Kwok mentioned they’re scared of dropping their small Bartonville enterprise that makes wind guards for flutes due to the authorized value concerned in defending its trademark. Kwok mentioned they anticipate to spend $90,000 to $150,000 to defend the trademark.

“It was clear that they weren’t going to cease, so we needed to go rent an lawyer for ourselves,” Kwok mentioned.

Fender despatched them a stop and desist letter on June 8, 2021, and is proceeding with litigation by a petition for cancellation. Such petitions might be filed at any time inside 5 years of a trademark registration date.

Dooly and Kwok mentioned they aren’t making a revenue but from the enterprise, opting as an alternative to reinvest income again into the corporate. A Win-D-Fender retails for $50, according to the company’s website.

Kwok mentioned he thinks Fender ought to put its muscle behind constructing a greater music group, quite than going after a smaller enterprise

“Any such litigation is extraordinarily damaging to a small firm,” he mentioned. “It’s devastating.”

Fender and its authorized counsel did reply to requests for extra remark past its authorized submitting.

Nevertheless it’s not the primary time the Los Angeles-based guitar maker has fought to guard its model. A one-man guitar producer in Tennessee named Fortunate Canine also received a trademark claim from Fender again in 2019. The declare now reads as “deserted” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Workplace.

For Kwok and Dooly, they hope Fender will drop the authorized motion. They’ve began a GoFundMe page to assist their authorized protection.

“We don’t wish to proceed transferring ahead (with the authorized motion),” Kwok mentioned. “We might simply wish to proceed attempting to construct our enterprise.”