‘Trading Places’: Atlanta Falcons Swap WR Calvin Ridley for Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper?

February 28, 2022
Al Lindsey
“Trading Places”? Or “trading problems”?

The Atlanta Falcons have a problem with wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who along with his mental health challenge is known to be looking for a “fresh start” – something even Falcons owner Arthur Blank is acknowledging might mean a trade out of Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are looking for financial relief as it involves another standout receiver, Amari Cooper, the four-time Pro Bowler.

Wanna trade Alabama guys?

Calvin Ridley, Amari Cooper

Calvin Ridley, Arthur Blank

Among all of the speculative media trades floating about, this one – at its core – does solve some issues on both rosters.



