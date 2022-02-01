Front Page

Traffic: Lanes blocked on SH183 in Euless due to crash

February 1, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



EULESS, Texas — Eastbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Euless are blocked due to an overturned cement truck, police said Tuesday morning. It happened near Industrial Boulevard.

Express lane traffic is being diverted at northbound Highway 121 and main lanes are being diverted at North Main Street. 

No other information on the crash was available. 





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram