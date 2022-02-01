Traffic: Lanes blocked on SH183 in Euless due to crash

EULESS, Texas — Eastbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Euless are blocked due to an overturned cement truck, police said Tuesday morning. It happened near Industrial Boulevard.
Express lane traffic is being diverted at northbound Highway 121 and main lanes are being diverted at North Main Street.
No other information on the crash was available.
Traffic Alert: There is an overturned cement truck in the eastbound managed lanes of SH183 at Industrial Boulevard. Express lane traffic is being diverted at SH121 northbound and main lanes eastbound 183 at North Main St. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. #EulessTX pic.twitter.com/KiE92bhalo
— Euless Police (@EulessPolice) February 1, 2022