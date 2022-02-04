Trail Blazers vs. Thunder odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Rip City is 21-31 overall and 14-13 at home, while Oklahoma City is 16-34 overall and 7-18 on the road. Portland is opening a five-game homestand after playing 10 of its last 12 games on the road.

Portland is favored by eight points in the latest Blazers vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 214. Before entering any Thunder vs. Blazers picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 62-32 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,500. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Trail Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder spread: Trail Blazers -8

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder over-under: 214 points

Featured Game | Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City is coming off two of its most impressive wins of the season, erasing a big deficit against Portland on Monday and knocking off Dallas in overtime on Wednesday. The Thunder trailed by as many as 18 points in a 98-81 win over the Trail Blazers. They outscored Portland 59-34 in the second half.

Oklahoma City backed up that performance with a 120-114 overtime win over Dallas on Wednesday. The Thunder have now won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 22, despite being without their top player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle). Third-year guard Luguentz Dort is filling in nicely, averaging 25 points over the past three games.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Portland will certainly have revenge on its mind after blowing the big lead against Oklahoma City on Monday. The Blazers have lost five of their last six games, but they have been on the road for 10 of their last 12 games. They are coming off a 99-94 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Wing Norman Powell scored 30 points in the loss to the Lakers, marking his second-biggest game of the season. The Trail Blazers are currently without star guard Damian Lillard (abdominal). They have won 13 of their last 17 home games against Oklahoma City.

How to make Thunder vs. Trail Blazers picks

The model is leaning under on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Thunder vs. Trail Blazers? And which side covers well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.