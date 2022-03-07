Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 7 best bets from proven model

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-38) hit the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-29) in a Northwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, March 7 at Target Center. These teams met on Saturday, March 5, with the Timberwolves notching a 135-121 home victory. Anthony Edwards (knee) is listed as doubtful, while Taurean Prince (back), Patrick Beverley (ankle), and Naz Reid (hamstring) are listed as questionable for Minnesota. Portland has a lengthy injury report with Eric Bledsoe (Achilles), Justise Winslow (Achilles), Anfernee Simons (quad), Damian Lillard (abdomen), and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) all out for tonight’s matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers spread: Timberwolves -15

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 232 points

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers moneyline: Portland +850, Minnesota -1600

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Timberwolves are hoping for another victory. They captured a comfortable 135-121 win over Rip City this past Saturday. Center Karl-Anthony Towns continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 36 points and 15 boards in addition to five dimes.

The Timberwolves will again be without Anthony Edwards, but with Portland’s injury issues, it may not matter. Towns could be in for a huge game tonight. The 26-year-old center is averaging 24.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Minnesota is 34-29-2 against the spread in 2021-22.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

On paper this matchup doesn’t look promising for the Trail Blazers. Minnesota enters the contest averaging 114.3 points per game, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, Portland is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 113 on average.

Portland is riding a four-game losing streak heading into tonight’s matchup. Head coach Chauncey Billups will have to get creative, with most of his starting lineup unavailable. The Trail Blazers are 25-37-1 against the spread in 2021-22.

