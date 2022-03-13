Trail Blazers vs. Wizards live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

By means of 1 Quarter
Though the Portland Path Blazers have been the underdogs at tipoff, they’ve since taken management of the sport. They’re in management with a 41-28 lead over the Washington Wizards. The Path Blazers took successful to their ego this previous Wednesday, so a win right here could be a nice pick-me-up.
No one has stood out from the pack for Portland offensively but. Hart had some hassle discovering his footing in opposition to the Utah Jazz, so this can be a step in the suitable route.
Portland and Washington each skilled hassle of their final video games, however one is certain to make up for it as we speak. Portland should maintain the strain on with three quarters left to go.
Who’s Taking part in
Washington @ Portland
Present Data: Washington 29-36; Portland 25-40
What to Know
The Portland Path Blazers will probably be returning residence after a four-game highway journey. They are going to tackle the Washington Wizards at 10 p.m. ET this previous Saturday at Moda Heart on the Rose Quarter after having had just a few days off. On condition that these two groups suffered a loss of their final recreation, they each have a bit additional motivation heading into this recreation.
It is arduous to image a worse defeat than the 123-85 bruising that Rip Metropolis suffered in opposition to the Utah Jazz this previous Wednesday. Portland was in a tricky place by the half, with the rating already sitting at 63-35. Guard Brandon Williams wasn’t a lot of a distinction maker for the Path Blazers; Williams completed with solely 9 factors on 3-for-13 taking pictures and turned the ball over 4 instances in his 26 minutes on the court docket.
In the meantime, Washington ended up a great deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers after they performed this previous Friday, dropping 122-109. Energy ahead Kyle Kuzma (23 factors) and taking pictures guard Corey Kispert (21 factors) have been the highest scorers for Washington.
Portland is predicted to lose this subsequent one by 6.5. Now may not be the very best time to take Portland in opposition to the unfold since they’ve let down bettors for the previous six consecutive video games.
The Path Blazers did not have an excessive amount of respiratory room of their matchup with the Wizards within the groups’ earlier assembly in January, however they nonetheless walked away with a 115-110 victory. Will Rip Metropolis repeat their success, or does Washington have a greater recreation plan this time round? We’ll discover out quickly sufficient.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- The place: Moda Heart on the Rose Quarter — Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports activities Washington
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (Attempt free of charge. Regional restrictions could apply.)
- Comply with: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Price: $12.99
Odds
The Wizards are a stable 6.5-point favourite in opposition to the Path Blazers, in keeping with the most recent NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a great really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Wizards as a 7.5-point favourite.
Over/Beneath: -110
See NBA picks for each single recreation, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior laptop mannequin. Get picks now.
Collection Historical past
Portland have gained eight out of their final 13 video games in opposition to Washington.
Harm Report for Portland
- Eric Bledsoe: Out (Achilles)
- Justise Winslow: Out (Achilles)
- Anfernee Simons: Out (Quadriceps)
- Damian Lillard: Out (Stomach)
- Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Foot)
- Marcos Louzada Silva: Out (Knee)
- Nassir Little: Out for the Season (Shoulder)
- Joe Ingles: Out for the Season (Knee)
Harm Report for Washington
- Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Relaxation)
- Vernon Carey Jr.: Out (Hip)
- Bradley Beal: Out for the Season (Wrist)
