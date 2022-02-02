Train in Wayne derails during Oklahoma winter weather On Wednesday afternoon, four cars of a train on US Highway 77 and 150th Street derailed. Updated: 4:48 PM CST Feb 2, 2022



ARE YOU LEARNING ELISE? WELL,HIS T HAPPENED ON US HIGHYWA 77 AND 150THTREE ST WHERE THE TRAIN DERAILED I’M GOING TO STEP OUT OF THE WAY SO YOU CAN HAVE A BETTER LOOK AT WHAT WE CAN SEE RIGHT NOW. SO IF YOU CAN SEE BEYDON THOSE TREES OVER THERE, WE’REOLD T THAT THERE WERE FOUR CARS DERAEDIL FROM THIS TRAIN AND TH’E’RE NOT SURE WHAT’S INSIDE OF THE CARTS RIGHT NOW, BUT EY’T’RE HAVEN’T BEEN ANY HOW HAZARD CREWS COMING OUT TO LKOO AT THERE ARE SERALEV CREWS OUT HERE FROM MCLEAN COUNTY INCLUDING PURCELL FIRE. APARTMENT AND THE WANE FIRE CREWS. THEY’RE CHECKING IT OUT, BUT THERE’S NO INJURIES AND REALLY THEY’RE NOT SURE WHAT HPEAPNED. BUT IF WE HEAR ANY UPDATES, WE’LL BE SURE TO LET YOU KNOW BUT IN WAYNE OKLAHAOM RIGHT NOW ELISE JONES KOCO 5 NEWS BACK TO YOU ALL. HEY ELISE WHILE WE HAVE YOU THERE. I’M CURIOUS. HOW WAS THE DRIVE ON I-35 HEADED SOUTH DOWN INTO WAYNE FROM WHERE YOU WERE AHEAD OF BEFORE YOU ADHEED TO THAT ACCIDENT. WELL, WE CAME FROM NORMAN DOWN HEREND A WASN’T TOO BAD ON THE HIGHWAY DOWN. I WOULD SAY NORMAN WAS DEFINITELY HAD A LOT MORE HVYEA SLEET AND SNOW YET AS WE GOT FURTHER INTO WAYNE. THE ROADS ARE DEFINITELY SLICK. WE HAVEN’T SEEN ANYNY A CARS OUT HERE SANDING OR SALTING THE STREETS. SO I’LL KEEP YOU UPDATED ON THAT AS WELL AS WE STAY OUT HERE, BUT I W