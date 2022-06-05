Transcript: Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas on “Face the Nation,” June 5, 2022

The next is a transcript of an interview with Kansas Metropolis, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas that aired Sunday, June 5, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”

MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to the Kansas Metropolis, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas. He attended the US Convention of Mayors assembly final week and joins us at present from San Francisco. Mayor Lucas. Good morning. Welcome again.

KANSAS CITY MAYOR QUINTON LUCAS: Good morning.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You heard Senator Toomey he made no guarantees there. You are in a metropolis that may be a blue dot in a crimson state. Are mayors such as you simply fully hamstrung by state legislatures and the Congress right here in Washington; is there something you may truly do to regulate gun violence?

MAYOR LUCAS: Effectively, whereas I consider there are issues we are able to do, I am extremely disenchanted to listen to this large set of concepts that they’ve after which mainly simply thrown up their arms and blaming it on prosecutors, fathers not being within the dwelling and quite a lot of points aside from gun violence in our cities. And the Senator’s personal metropolis, Philadelphia, we see a mass capturing final evening. We see them day by day round America. And so mayor’s have agreed to do quite a lot of various things. You’ve got seen my metropolis filed lawsuits in opposition to gun producers. We’ll proceed to clamor for extra authorities to have the ability to assist stop gun violence. However greater than something, we’d like stronger and harder legal guidelines that defend our youngsters, defend our grocery shops, defend our law enforcement officials. Should you again the Blue, you again frequent sense gun reform.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Effectively, in your metropolis, Kansas Metropolis, in accordance the FBI ‘s newest information, you rank eighth deadliest when it comes to metropolis homicide charges. I do know you had been lately on the White Home and advised reporters it is vital to have regionally pushed options to native issues. So what’s the regionally pushed answer to gun violence in Kansas Metropolis?

MAYOR LUCAS: Effectively, prevention might be crucial step not simply to native gun violence that we see day by day, but additionally mass shootings. Should you simply have individuals exhibiting up after a scene, as we have seen, tragically in Uvalde, and round America, then we are going to by no means get in entrance of this downside. A few of our regionally pushed options has been ensuring that we’re getting weapons out of the arms of home violence offenders. However we’d like the help of ATF. We’d like extra investigations, we’d like an precise everlasting ATF director, very cheap issues that I feel the President has proposed, and that we proceed to not get by the USA Senate. We’d like allowing and background checks to ensure our law enforcement officials can truly cease suspected violent offenders earlier than they’re capturing up grocery shops, golf equipment, or something in Kansas Metropolis. That is the help we’d like. And that is what mayors have been clamoring for. What we don’t want are options which have already been tried and executed. I go to colleges day by day in Kansas Metropolis, virtually all of them are fortified. Most of them have armed guards today, at the very least one. So these kinds of options, they preserve saying have been executed. And I feel if the Republican Social gathering desires to really be about options, they’ll say cannot we agree on issues that at the very least will cease gun massacres of our younger individuals?

MARGARET BRENNAN: Missouri is among the I feel 10 states that permit college districts to have employees carry weapons into the classroom to defend the colleges. Is {that a} sensible answer? Does it work in Missouri?

MAYOR LUCAS: No, no, it doesn’t. You realize, generally I get requested is your metropolis prepared for a-a bloodbath, like we noticed in Uvalde. And I prefer to say, effectively, now we have nice legislation enforcement, nice collaboration with our colleges. We’re all involved that somebody can nonetheless present up with an AR-15, which I’ve shot earlier than, I am not in opposition to the existence of those firearms. However I feel that these are the types of issues the place we will likely be outmatched virtually instantly. And so no, simply having somebody in a classroom with a firearm is just not a easy answer. And what’s extra, and I say this as a guardian, I do not need a first grade instructor essentially nervous a couple of classroom of 20 college students, and in addition worrying about how she will be able to get the quicker draw on a mass shooter with this superb excessive capability firearm. That’s wholly unreasonable. Pink flag legal guidelines allowing background checks are very clear options. And I feel the USA Congress has a chance to behave and make us all safer. So we’re not studying a couple of new mass capturing each few days, which has been the story of the previous month in the USA.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So gun deaths are on the highest quantity ever recorded. I imply, they’re simply unbelievable numbers. What’s the largest supply of weapons in Kansas Metropolis? The place are the weapons coming from?

MAYOR LUCAS: Effectively, we have already measured that always, they’re coming throughout our state line. I talked to Mayor Lori Lightfoot in Chicago the opposite day after US Convention of Mayors. That is what’s occurring. For many people, even in states with accountable gun laws, at the very least some we’re seeing that unlawful gun trafficking is a big supply of the violent crime incidents in our metropolis. That is why we requested for higher enforcement. That is why we ask for higher instruments. You realize, after I was rising up in Missouri, which has at all times been a state that has supported the Second Modification, we had necessities so that you can have a license to hold a hid weapon. We removed that now we have constitutional carry like Texas. So people are strolling round day by day with a number of firearms and importantly, with out legislation enforcement options to have the ability to ask individuals, Hey, is your gun licensed? Ought to you will have it? And that results in great numbers of gun violence in our metropolis.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I wish to ask you about some outcry this week in your metropolis. There have been there was video that emerged a 26 12 months previous lady who was fleeing arrest. She was shot it bought worldwide consideration as a result of a witness claimed she was unarmed and pregnant. You mentioned that was false. Are you able to clarify what’s occurring?

MAYOR LUCAS: You realize, I can clarify. Sadly, there was a carjacking, the police meet up with the suspect, a girl comes out of the car. She refuses to get down with directions. After which she runs off with a firearm in her hand. There was an eyewitness who claimed one thing that was simply not factual. Sadly, it takes us just a few days to get at the very least a photograph out that present she had a gun in her hand. I feel what we proceed to take care of, and this has been mentioned nationally, is that there are considerations with belief of American legislation enforcement and that is additionally in my metropolis. That is why I feel the step the President took about week in the past on ensuring now we have extra police accountability is an effective factor. However on this state of affairs, the police acted inside the legislation and responsibly, and I am glad that the lady is out of the hospital. However sadly, she’s now going through costs.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Mayor Lucas, thanks a lot for becoming a member of us. And we’ll be again in a second with extra Face the Nation.