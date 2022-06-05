Transcript: Rep. Adam Schiff on “Face the Nation,” June 5, 2022

The next is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California that aired Sunday, June 5, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”

MARGARET BRENNAN: We’re gonna go now to California Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff. He joins us from Los Angeles. Mr. Chairman, good morning to you.

REPRESENTATIVE ADAM SCHIFF: Good morning.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You put on plenty of hats, however I wish to ask you concerning the January 6 committee that you simply serve on. The Justice Division, as you recognize, on Friday determined to not prosecute the previous chief of employees, Mark Meadows, or social media director, Dan Scavino, for refusing to cooperate together with your committee. We all know the committee stated that was puzzling. Is it your understanding that- that these males are immune from all prosecution?

REP. SCHIFF: No, they don’t seem to be. And it is rather puzzling why these two witnesses can be handled otherwise than the 2 that the Justice Division is prosecuting. There isn’t a absolute immunity. These witnesses have very related testimony to supply when it comes to what went into the violence of January 6, the propagation of the massive lie, and the concept that witnesses might merely fail to point out up. And when the statute requires the Justice Division to current these circumstances to the grand jury, they do not, is deeply troubling. We hope to get extra perception from the Justice Division, but it surely’s a- I believe, a grave disappointment, and will impede our work if different witnesses suppose they will, likewise, refuse to point out up with impunity.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Is it as a result of these two males had such shut proximity to President Trump? Is the manager privilege argument truly making use of right here?

REP. SCHIFF: That- that should not be the reason right here due to course there are nice many issues these witnesses can testify with no even believable declare of government privilege. They had been each concerned in marketing campaign issues. They each have paperwork that they may provide. None of that is protected by privilege and the thought which you could merely refuse to point out up moderately than present up and say as to this query, I will exert a privilege, that simply invitations others to be in contempt of Congress or be in contempt of judges across the nation, in different courtrooms, and I believe it is a very harmful precedent to set.

MARGARET BRENNAN: New York Occasions was first to report, CBS has confirmed, that Mike Pence’s chief of employees, Marc Quick, truly warned the Secret Service and the lead agent defending the vice chairman the day earlier than January 6 that he thought the president would activate the vice chairman and that it will pose a direct safety danger. We all know Mr. Quick plans to testify himself earlier than your committee. Is that ample? Do it’s worthwhile to hear from the Vice President?

REP. SCHIFF: Margaret, we’re not commenting on particular witnesses so I am unable to affirm or deny who will seem earlier than us. I can say that definitely one of many themes that we are going to be fleshing out is the- the truth that prematurely of the sixth, that there was an understanding of the propensity for violence that day, of the participation of white nationalist teams, of the impact that the continued propagation of this large mislead rile up the nation and rile up the president’s base was prone to result in violence. So you will notice that theme among the many narratives that shall be exhibited throughout these hearings. However as to a selected witness, I actually cannot remark.

MARGARET BRENNAN: However when you do not ship a bombshell on Thursday, do not you run the danger of shedding the general public’s consideration right here?

REP. SCHIFF: Our objective is to current the narrative of what occurred on this nation, how shut we got here to shedding our democracy, what led to that violent assault on the sixth? The American folks, I believe, know an excellent deal already. They’ve seen various bombshells already. There’s an excellent deal they have not seen. However maybe most essential is the general public hasn’t seen it woven collectively, how one factor led to a different, how one line of effort to overturn the election led to a different and finally led to horrible violence, the primary non peaceable switch of energy in our historical past. So we wish to inform that complete narrative, and we’re aiming at folks and viewers, frankly, that also has an open thoughts about these details. We wish to counter the persevering with propagation of massive lies. And that is- that is what our objective is.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I wish to ask you about inflation, which is an issue all through the nation. The San Francisco Fed stated that the American Rescue Plan contributed about three share factors to inflation. It isn’t the first driver, however a contributor to it. In hindsight, do you suppose Democrats ought to have structured that $2 trillion bundle otherwise? Ought to it have been smaller?

REP. SCHIFF: No, I do not suppose so. And naturally, there have been different research which have reached the- the other conclusion that it had an much more minimal impression on inflation. What I do suppose is the cause–

MARGARET BRENNAN: –It is a non-political group, you recognize that.

REP. SCHIFF: Effectively, no, I perceive that. However once more, there are research that present that it had a negligible impression on inflation as properly which can be additionally very credible. I believe the- the fact is although, and this- this I believe is borne out by all of the proof, is there was a world inflationary stress, world drawback with provide chains. Our economic system, the truth is grew so quick the in United States that that drawback is especially acute, as a result of the demand after we emerged, you recognize, so shortly from the pandemic, and grew so many roles, the- the disparity between that demand, and the provision was so pronounced this to result in this inflation. However individuals are affected by it. We have to assault it in each method we will. I believe, sadly, the Republicans are getting in our method, as a result of they’d moderately have the difficulty of inflation, then actually do one thing about it to assist the nation and that is what we’re confronting in Congress, and what the administration is battling in opposition to.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Effectively, the administration appears to even be making some international coverage selections that maintain inflation in thoughts as properly. We all know the president is getting ready to journey to Saudi Arabia this summer time. And he’ll meet with the royal household, together with probably Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince, who U.S. Intelligence stated issued that order to kill or seize a US-based author named Jamal Khashoggi. That is what you stated in February of 2021.

REP. SCHIFF ON MSNBC IN FEBRUARY 2021: I believe he must be shunned. I believe he ought to be- I do not suppose the president ought to speak with him. I do not suppose the President ought to see him.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Ought to the President nonetheless go to Saudi Arabia and meet with the Crown Prince?

REP. SCHIFF: For my part, no. I would not go. I would not shake his hand. That is somebody who butchered an American resident, reduce him up into items and in probably the most horrible and premeditated method. And till Saudi Arabia makes a radical change when it comes to human rights, I would not need something to do with him. Now, I perceive the diploma to which Saudi Arabia controls oil costs. I believe that is a compelling argument for us to wean ourselves off of reliance on international oil and on oil extra globally, so we do not have despots and murderers calling the pictures. However no, I would not go and- and If I needed to go to the nation for another motive, I would not meet with the Crown Prince, I believe he must be shunned.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So there isn’t any option to justify a visit like this, whether it is an try to get Saudi Arabia to place extra oil in the marketplace and decrease gasoline costs?

REP. SCHIFF: Effectively, for my part, we must always make each effort to low- decrease oil costs, however going hand-in-hand to somebody who’s murdered American resident wouldn’t be on my listing. And I might wish to see Saudi Arabia, decrease their oil prices- or improve their manufacturing moderately. I would wish to see them make adjustments of their human rights file. I wish to see them maintain folks accountable, that had been concerned in that homicide, and within the torture of different detainees earlier than I might prolong that form of dignity to Saudi Arabia or its management.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Chairman Schiff, thanks on your time right this moment. We’ll be proper again.