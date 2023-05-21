Transcript: Robert Gates, former Defense Secretary, on “Face the Nation,” May 21, 2023

The following is a transcript of an interview with former Defense Secretary Robert Gates on “Face the Nation” on May 21, 2023.

MARGARET BRENNAN: It’s good to be back here with you.

FORMER DEFENSE SECRETARY ROBERT GATES: Thank you.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You know, President Biden is with the leaders of some of the largest democratic economies in the world, the G7 in Asia. But as the New York Times put it right now, the major potential threat to global economic stability is the United States. How damaging do you think this domestic dysfunction is with the debt ceiling-ceiling standoff?

FORMER SEC. GATES: I think it’s a real problem. It- it feeds the narrative from China in particular, that our system doesn’t work, that it’s broken, it’s paralyzed, it can’t get things done, that- that their model is more stable, and- and actually more effective than ours. So- so, sort of having these episodes of great crisis, and then some solution at the last second, really feeds the notion that- that the U.S. political system isn’t working at all.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you think it is working?

FORMER SEC. GATES: Not very well. You know, I mean, the truth is, in the last year or so some fairly, fairly major legislation got past some of it with bipartisan support. And so, there, there is the possibility of some things being done. But on something like the debt ceiling, and, and so on, the inability to get some of these big things done, I think is a real problem.

MARGARET BRENNAN: What do you think the biggest threat to United States is right now?

FORMER SEC. GATES: I think it is the polarization in the country. And- and, you know, we’ve always had polarization in America. The, if you go back to the Jefferson, Adams presidential race in 1800, the things that were said in that election would fit right into a current political environment. But what’s been different, more recently, is not just a measure of paralysis, as indicated by the debt ceiling, but a level of meanness and a lack of civility among our politicians, or the- the sense that somebody who disagrees with you is not just somebody you disagree with, but is an enemy, is a bad person. This lack of civility is- is, I think, something new and- and really is pretty pervasive in the Congress. And it sets a pretty bad example for the rest of the country.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I mean, I think a lot of people listening would agree with you on that, but the solution doesn’t seem clear. How do you change that?

FORMER SEC. GATES: Well, I think it starts with- with leaders, and- and you don’t have to demonize people to disagree with them. You can say, you know, my opponent has a different point of view. I totally disagree. I think that that would be a terrible mistake, but I also believe that he or she also is trying to do what he thinks, he or she thinks what is best for America. It’s pretty simple actually. It’s just- it’s just treating each other with more civility and- and the- and the reality that as Americans, we’re all in this together. And it doesn’t matter whether you’re from a red state or a blue state. Whatever happens to the country happens to everybody.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Agreed. You recently wrote a letter along with other former defense secretaries to Senate leaders criticizing Tommy Tuberville, the Republican senator, for placing a hold on senior military promotions until the Pentagon reverses its policy in regard to covering expenses for service members who travel to have abortions. What do you think the impact is of that hold?

FORMER SEC. GATES: I think there are several impacts. One is that there’s criticism in some circles that the military is becoming politicized. Doing this further politicizes the military. It makes the military a pawn in what is otherwise civilian political debates. And- and so that’s one consequence. The other consequence is the one pointed out by Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and others, and that is the impact on the chain of command, on- on having an orderly process of succession and command positions that really matter.

MARGARET BRENNAN: It’s like 200 positions?

FORMER SEC. GATES: It was 200. It will be 650 by the end of the year, but it’s- it’s significant command positions, you’re going to have a significant turnover in the Joint Chiefs of Staff. All those positions are being held up. If there- this is a civilian political debate, and it ought to be settled in the political arena, not by holding hostage career military officers.

MARGARET BRENNAN: The senator argues it’s a matter of principle, that abortion shouldn’t be in any way federally subsidized.

FORMER SEC. GATES: That’s a- that’s a fair point for him to make, but it ought to be resolved in the political process, in the Congress, and- and not in the Pentagon.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, we’ll watch how that gets resolved. But to your point about broader military readiness and the environment we’re in, you know, President Biden’s decision to go to Asia was partly also to show some muscle-flexing to China. And he cut short that trip because of what’s happening here at home. Do you see that failure to follow through as having a broader impact?

FORMER SEC. GATES: Clearly, it’s had a negative impact, and Papua New Guinea, which he was supposed to visit, be the first president to visit one of the Pacific islands like that. He was supposed to visit Australia, and the Australian press is really critical of not being able to have the visit. So, this domestic crisis, frankly, I think he’s- he’s right to understand that he needs to be in Washington to get this crisis resolved. But it is an example of where this debt crisis has foreign policy and national security implications.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We’re now over two years into the Biden administration, and no cabinet member has traveled to China to date. There are some signs that there may be a bit of a thaw coming here. But the two presidents need to talk. What has to happen before they can get on the phone to each other?

FORMER SEC. GATES: Well, I was encouraged by the- the day-long talks that the National Security Adviser had with his Chinese counterpart a week or so ago in Vienna. Our ambassador, Nick Burns, is now being allowed to see some more senior officials than he’s been able to see in the past. But this- this lack of communication is a real problem. You know, even in the worst days of the Cold War, we had the hotline with the- with the Soviets, and then even in the 90s with the Russians, we had agreements on how to deal with incidents, like incidents at sea, and how to make sure they didn’t escalate and get out of control. We don’t have any of those kinds of communications with the Chinese today. So my highest priority, frankly, would be direct communications linked between our commanders in Hawaii and the Chinese commanders in eastern China. So given all of the military activities in the South China Sea, in the- in the Taiwan Strait. But it’s also important for the leaders to talk and to begin to figure out– You know, we are going to be in this contest for a long time and let’s just face that reality. And how do we keep it from becoming a military confrontation? How do we limit this to an economic, political, technological contest and avoid a catastrophic conflict between these two countries?

MARGARET BRENNAN: You say limited to economic and technological competition? I mean, that- that seems pretty head on right now. Recently, Beijing reportedly appointed their state security czar to start cracking down on U.S. firms that do business in China. It’s getting- it’s getting tough on that front.

FORMER SEC. GATES: It is tough. And, and what Xi Jinping made very clear at the party congress a few months ago was that security was going to trump the economy– (CROSSTALK)– in China.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Isn’t that incredible?

FORMER SEC. GATES: Well, for him, it’s all about the power, maintaining and sustaining the power of the Communist Party of China. And that’s his highest priority, and he is willing to…



