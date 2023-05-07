Transcript: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on “Face the Nation,” May 7, 2023

The following is the transcript of an interview with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Independent of Arizona, that aired on “Face the Nation” on May 7, 2023.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Thanks to all of you for coming out today, and thank you to the Institute as well. I’m excited to talk here with Senator Sinema today. But I do just want to say on behalf of all my CBS colleagues, that it’s so great to be at a forum that celebrates so much of what Senator McCain stood for, which is straight talk. We do that on Face the Nation every Sunday and we looked at the records, and in the 69 year history, John McCain had the top number of appearances on the broadcast 112 times. So-

SENATOR KYRSTEN SINEMA: I’m gonna break one.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, we are hoping this won’t be your last time, Senator. So-

SEN. SINEMA: I don’t know that I can hit 112.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, I’m so glad to get to talk to you here today.

SEN. SINEMA: It’s great to be here.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to talk big picture off the bat. You know, John McCain, he often voted with his heart, but he took stands, and when he did, he came out and explained why. Often, on Face the Nation or other programs. But right now we are seeing across the country, this declining confidence in institutions, whether it’s Congress, whether it’s business leaders, medical leaders, journalists, how do you fix it?

SEN. SINEMA: That’s an important question. You know, and I think about the speech that John gave on his very last floor opportunity in the United States Senate. This is in 2018. And the last floor speech that Senator McCain gave, he talked about the concern he had with the partisanship at every cost mentality that had taken over Congress and much of our political system. And I remember, I remember in that speech, he said that folks were more interested in ensuring that the other party lost or prevented the other party from getting a win. And then they were no longer focused on the much more inspiring and more meaningful work of bringing people together, people of good faith to actually solve problems and improve lives of the people that we serve in our country. Now, not a lot of people talk about that last speech that John gave, but John gave that speech as his last floor speech on purpose. And it’s because in his decades of service, as you mentioned, he was a man of strong opinions, often voted with his party but was unafraid to stand alone and break with his party when he thought he was doing something right. But he always did it with dignity and honor and respect of others. And in that last speech, in 2018, he spoke about the importance of getting rid of the uninspiring activities you see now of partisanship and restoring the inspiring activity of working together. So how do we fix this in our country? I think that it’s not really that difficult. It’s all of us choosing to behave with that same level of dignity, of respect for each other of honor, refusing to do that uninspiring activity of just trying to prevent the other from a win, and instead focusing on what can we do to bring our country together and demonstrate that we’re serving them. And, Margaret, I- I would suggest that what I tried to do in the United States Senate right is to show that we have differences, differences, which should be celebrated. That’s an important part of a democracy. But those differences shouldn’t stop us from getting things done, that we actually can come together. So when we demonstrate an ability to work together, to solve problems, to make a difference in people’s lives, what we’re actually doing is restoring that faith in institutions and government and helping America see that actually, government can get it done, we can solve those problems, but it takes all of us doing that. So one of the challenges- it takes time, but it also takes a dedication, a willingness to not hit back when someone attacks you or says something that’s untrue or unkind. It takes a willingness to rise above and not engage in the petty and the small. And it takes a willingness to be that example to those around you in your personal life, your work life and your political life, of demonstrating those values that John spoke about so eloquently in his last speech.

MARGARET BRENNAN: It took us decades to get here-

SEN. SINEMA: It did.

MARGARET BRENNAN: that working away at faith in institutions. It’s going to take time to get back. I want to zero in on something specific here. In a poll conducted for this forum, only half, 50% of young Arizonans believe the midterm elections were legitimate. Republicans more than Democrats feel that way. I mean, this is a state with a lot of high profile election deniers, not the only one, but very high profile ones. On this specific part of the democratic process. Why do you think it is so significant? I mean, 50% of young Arizonans doubt their own voting process.

SEN. SINEMA: Well, we’re currently living in a climate where it’s okay to say things that aren’t true. Which is crazy, right? Like growing up, in my household the way I was raised, and I know we all come by our own opinions of who you are honestly. But in the family that I was raised in, one thing you could never ever do was say something that was untrue ever, because once you did that, no one would trust you. And that was something I was- I was taught growing up. My family took it very seriously. But what I think we’re facing in our country today is this situation where people don’t know what’s true and what’s not true. People aren’t sure what’s fact and what’s fiction. And part of that, frankly, is because much of the media that we consume, isn’t actual news. It’s opinion.

MARGARET BRENNAN: It’s not journalism.

SEN. SINEMA: That’s right. And so when people are confusing opinion or media with news or journalism, then the lines get very blurry. And when folks are getting their information from a source that they trust, but it’s not a source of factual or verifiable information, then it’s easy to see how someone could believe something that is not factually accurate. It’s up to us, all of us, as Americans, to be willing to do the work to say I’m hearing this information, but is it indeed true? Can I find the facts? What is accurate? Because unfortunately, what’s happening in our public discourse is members of both political parties are twisting stories to create their own narratives, which may or may not be true, and we see it every day.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And not even to acknowledge an election result. I mean, that is still apparently an issue in the state of Arizona. SEN. SINEMA: It is.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We just heard from the governor.

SEN. SINEMA: It is.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Why? Why is it taking such a hold here, and at such a level? We’re- we’re not just talking about media silos, you’re talking about people who are running for public office.

SEN. SINEMA: Well, one of the unfortunate things that’s happening in Arizona, and we see this in other parts of the country as well, is that the two political parties have gotten more and more extreme. They’ve moved away from that center of working together and finding that common ground and they’re, they’re going towards the fringes because that’s where the money is, and that’s where the attention is, and that’s where the likes on Twitter are, and that’s where you get the clicks and the accolades. And there’s an incentive to continue to say things that are not true and not accurate. And that’s how you get folks running for political office, who are outside of the mainstream. Now, you’re sharing this data, and it’s important data. Something else to think about, though, is that Arizona is one of the states that has the highest level of Independents in the country. We are a state of folks who don’t often march to the drum that is being taught to us, right. So…