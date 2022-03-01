Transfer Talk – Could Man United or Arsenal tempt Fabian Ruiz to ignore interest from Real, Barca?

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal, Man United interested in Fabian

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz could have an offer from the Premier League to consider with Arsenal and Manchester United both interested in securing his signature, according to Tutto Mercato Web.

The 25-year-old Spain international is closing in on the final year of his contract in Naples, and he has already been attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. While Fabian is said to prefer a move to Spain, the two English outfits are keen to see whether a deal can be reached considering his modest wages, earning €50,000 a week in Italy — a figure that will increase drastically regardless of his next location.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is continuing the search for midfield reinforcements after failing to complete a deal for Juventus’ Arthur in January. Whether either Premier League side is able to sign him might well depend on their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

– Franck Kessie has an offer to consider from Aston Villa, reports Calciomercato. The 25-year-old AC Milan midfielder is weighing a number of options as he nears free-agent status, but despite Barcelona making an offer, it is reported that their financial package is less attractive than what Aston Villa can afford.

– Manchester United look resigned to losing both Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Lingard had a move to Newcastle United denied by the Red Devils hierarchy on transfer deadline day, and it looks as though the 29-year-old midfielder remains intent on leaving Old Trafford. Cavani, 35, is also said to be assessing his options as he approaches the final months on his deal.

– Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to continue his career in Serie A, with Ekrem Konur reporting that he wants an extension with AC Milan. The 40-year-old forward has scored eight goals in 11 appearances this season, helping to keep the Rossoneri in the title race, and is looking to spend another 12 months at the San Siro.

– Wingers Antony and Noni Madueke have both been linked with AC Milan of late, but Rudy Galetti writes that there is no interest in bringing either of them to the San Siro. Antony, 22, has been capturing the attention of a number of clubs after his impressive performances in the Champions League for Ajax Amsterdam this season, while 19-year-old Madueke’s campaign with PSV Eindhoven has seen him ease his way through the England youth international ranks.

– Real Madrid will focus on the signing of Kylian Mbappe before they work on ongoing contract situations, reports Goal. The LaLiga club are looking to extend the stays of players such as Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eder Militao, but they are now set to focus on acquiring the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker as the final months of his contract in the French capital come to an end.