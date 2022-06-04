Travelers dealing with flight delays, cancellations as rainy weather impacts South Florida

The wet climate transferring by way of South Florida has put a damper on journey plans for vacationers.

MIAMI – The wet climate transferring by way of South Florida has put a damper on journey plans for vacationers.

There have been a a complete lot of canceled and delayed flights since Friday, and Saturday morning launched not lower than various additional.

Native 10 Information’ Alexis Frazier observed various people sleeping in Miami Worldwide Airport Saturday morning, prepared for a model new flight.

Some passengers who spoke to Frazier on the airport talked about they’re shedding money by these flight cancellations and delays.

Some people have been terribly aggravated whereas others have been trying to stay constructive.

