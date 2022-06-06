Travis Birkley, who’s charged in six murders, took selfie at crime scene of him wearing a victim’s glasses, police say

Scene in Milwaukee after our bodies have been found in a house on January 23, 2022. WDJT-TV



Milwaukee — A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged within the deaths of six individuals whose our bodies have been present in January at a Milwaukee duplex.

Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for Travis Lamar Birkley, who’s charged with six counts of felony homicide. An lawyer who represented Birkley on the listening to declined to touch upon the case.

The six victims have been discovered with gunshot wounds on Jan. 23, however courtroom paperwork detailing the costs towards Birkley counsel they could have been killed three days earlier.

Investigators linked Birkley to the killings with cellphone information that included a selfie he took that appeared to indicate the basement of the house the place the our bodies have been discovered a number of hours after the killings. Three of the our bodies have been present in that basement.

Investigators stated Birkley seemed to be sporting an costly pair of glasses that belonged to one of many victims within the photograph, CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT-TV studies, including that witnesses informed police Birkley did not put on glasses.

Court docket paperwork additionally say a witness informed police Birkley had admitted killing the six individuals together with his cousin throughout a botched drug theft, in response to WDJT. Court docket paperwork stated shell casings discovered on the scene got here from two totally different weapons.

The grievance towards Birkley does not determine his cousin by title.

No further arrests have been made in reference to this case, and police stated no further data was obtainable Sunday.

Authorities beforehand recognized the six victims as Michelle Williams, 49; Donta Williams, 44; Donald Smith, 43; Charles Hardy, 42; Javoni Liddell, 31; and Caleb Jordan, 23. Michelle Williams.

Three of the victims lived on the dwelling the place the our bodies have been discovered.