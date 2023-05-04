Travis County honors Sheriff’s Office, in light of substantial correctional staffing shortages

The Travis County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation Tuesday that recognized the week of May 7 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week in Travis County. Commissioners announced the proclamation before a group of several county correctional officers, including Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

The recognition came in the wake of staffing deficits at the Sheriff’s Office. There are currently 140 vacant positions in county corrections, according to county correctional officials. The target number of positions is set by state mandates.

“Correctional officers are highly trained law enforcement professionals committed to maintaining safe and secure correctional facilities,” said County Judge Andy Brown, reading from the proclamation. “The Travis County Commissioners Court believes correction officers and employees deserve recognition for their invaluable service to our community.”

“During staffing shortages, Travis County Sheriff’s Office employees have gone beyond the call of duty to stay in compliance with strict state mandates and perform splendidly on external audits,” Brown said.

Hernandez spoke to commissioners, saying she appreciated the recognition as well as the regular liaisons between the Commissioners Court and the Sheriff’s Office.

“I am honored to work with some of the most wonderful men and women – as far as I’m concerned – in the world,” Hernandez said. “As you know this work is stressful and challenging, but it’s an important component to the health of our community.”

“Many thanks to the officers and the employees for paying attention to what’s going on in the community and responding to it in an appropriate way,” said Commissioner Margaret Gómez.

“We know that many of you are serving double shifts and you are staying overtime. You’re missing out on time with your families because there is such a staffing shortage,” said Commissioner Brigid Shea.

Commissioner Jeffrey Travillion suggested the correctional staffing shortages were part of growing pains Austin has faced recently.

“Our community is becoming a much larger community. We have grown from a small college town to real major city with major-city problems,” Travillion said. “We’re committed to working with you to getting to a place where we don’t see 140 vacancies but we see 140 people on the waiting list.”

“I’d like to say thank you very much for this proclamation,” said Major Raul Banasco of the county Law Enforcement Bureau. “Every day our staff works tirelessly to be great public servants and perform as professionals.”

Photo made available through a Creative Commons license.

