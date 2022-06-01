Travis Etienne healthy, motivated and all-in on becoming Jaguars’ Deebo-like weapon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars spent all that cash on Christian Kirk. They spent a pleasant chunk of change on Zay Jones in free company, too. And the connection between Marvin Jones and quarterback Trevor Lawrence ought to solely get higher in Yr 2.
However at OTAs on Tuesday, the large receiver I could not cease watching was working again Travis Etienne.
Again from a Lisfranc harm that robbed him of his rookie season, the 2021 first-round decide seemingly solely caught passes through the two-hour follow. Afterward, I requested him if we might as properly change his designation to WR now.
“Nah, nah simply place flexibility,” Etienne says. “If I am in these positions all through the sport and we get good matchups, we’ll have the ability to exploit them. So it is simply me having the ability to do extra and being precious.
“Soccer is all about matchups so I imply if I might be like Deebo Samuel, I might love that. Actually the sport is a recreation of productiveness. For those who can produce, the group is all the time going to have a necessity for you. It is simply attempting to be the most effective participant I may be so I may be on the sphere always.”
Etienne, the previous 2018 and 2019 ACC Offensive Participant of the Yr at Clemson, needs for use in a manner just like the discontent San Francisco star.
I inform him that it would not look like Deebo actually enjoys being Deebo on the sphere proper now, contemplating his rift with the 49ers and apparently reluctance to rejoin the group.
“Effectively see it is totally different for him as a result of he is the receiver going to the backfield. I am the working again going to receiver,” Etienne explains.
“For me that is taking much less pounding on my physique. For him that is placing my pounding on his. You have to see it from his perspective. For me, it’s very positive as a result of I get to get exterior in house and simply work in opposition to DBs, smaller guys and I haven’t got to run between the tackles. Who would not love that?”
Please verify the opt-in field to acknowledge that you simply wish to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Control your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Honest sufficient. Etienne was extra productive as a pass-catcher at Clemson in successive years, ending with 102 receptions for 1,155 yards and eight touchdowns in his 4 years with the Tigers.
After the Jags chosen him with the No. 25 total decide, then-coach City Meyer raised eyebrows when he stated he’d slot Etienne solely at receiver for minicamp. It was curious — and clunky — contemplating James Robinson was coming off a 1,000-yard speeding season and the Jags had signed Carlos Hyde to a two-year deal.
The experiment did not final lengthy, although. Etienne suffered the Lisfranc harm throughout an exhibition and missed all the season. “Missed” after all being the operative phrase for the failed Meyer period in 2021.
“Simply seeing the outcomes you positively are like, if there was any yr to overlook, I missed an important one,” Etienne informed reporters final week in what’s the early chief for Quote of NFL OTAs.
Enter Doug Pederson, who seems to be fulfilling the Meyer Prophecy for Etienne.
Besides … it is early. From speaking with folks contained in the group, I get the impression Etienne’s heavy workload at receiver is much less about Etienne himself and extra about Lawrence because the captain of this offense and Pederson’s philosophy as a program builder as a complete.
This offense will go as Lawrence goes, and proper now he wants each rep he can get in Pederson’s system with OC Press Taylor and QBs coach Mike McCoy. Getting Lawrence to develop on this passing offense needs to be Precedence 1 for that group. Moreover, Pederson cannot actually consider the run recreation (or line play) with out pads. Handing the ball off proper now to Etienne — or anybody for that matter — is little extra than simply doing it for the sake of doing it.
Etienne would not agree that he is again to 100 % regardless that he seemed prefer it on the sphere. He admits he nonetheless has to clear some psychological hurdles along with his foot earlier than having the ability to say he is again to true kind.
He declined to share what his private targets for this season are simply but. But when and when Etienne turns into that slash-type of participant Samuel has been for the Niners, it’s going to be due to the work he and Lawrence have been placing in collectively for years.
“Simply figuring out what we wish to convey all through the season, now we have to work at it,” Etienne says. “It is not simply going to return to us. It is about repetition, and we positively do this.”
Different Jaguars observations
- Devin Lloyd is already lining up all over the place on protection. You see him on the line of scrimmage and on the conventional linebacker position. He even batted a Lawrence cross throughout 7-on-7 drills.
- Talking of Lloyd, the Jags drafted him late within the first, signed Foye Oluokun to a $45 million contract within the offseason and drafted LB Chad Muma within the third spherical. That does not appear to go away a lot room for 2020 first-round decide Okay’Lavon Chaisson, who’s had a disappointing first two seasons with the group. However I noticed Chaisson keep stride for stride with Etienne on one sideline route that finally fell incomplete. I am informed Chaisson has come to OTAs with a fireplace underneath him.
- I’ve stated this earlier than however after final season, the Jags are fortunate to have a quarterback like Lawrence. That kind of yr might spoil a rookie QB, or at the very least severely hurt his growth. Lawrence’s moxie and level-headedness was precisely what the Jags wanted through the turmoil of 2021.
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL