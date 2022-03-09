Travis Scott launches Project HEAL initiative in response to Astroworld tragedy

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

Travis Scott is not just talking the talk, he’s walking the walk.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday — four months after the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 dead — the rapper announced the launch of Project HEAL, a “multi-tier, long-term series of community-focused philanthropy and investment efforts.”

“Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community,” Travis began the announcement. “Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change.”

“This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family,” added Travis, who has two children — four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and one-month-old son Wolf Webster — with Kylie Jenner.

Travis went on to state that “as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need” and explain that he and his team “created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”

“Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I’ve always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance. This program will be a catalyst to real change and I can’t wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we’ve been working on. See you all so soon,” he concluded.

The new multi-tier initiative will work in tandem with Travis’ Cactus Jack Foundation and includes a $1 million pledge to college seniors through the Waymon Webster HBCU Scholarship Fund. Other initiatives include making mental health resources more available, as well as the expansion of Houston’s CACT.US Youth Design Center.

