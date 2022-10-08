Oklahoma

Tre Mann Provides Thunder With Insurance

October 8, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


In the 2021 NBA Draft, Sam Presti appeared to have struck with Tre Mann at choose no. 18. Early on, the indicators of an unimaginable scorer have been there. His shot creation in his first Summer League was unimaginable, however he couldn’t get his pictures to go down.

In the midst of his rookie season, Mann was capable of finding strong minutes in loads of the video games, because the Thunder usually handled accidents. He averaged over ten factors per sport in his rookie marketing campaign, together with a 30-point sport within the Madison Square Garden.

Even on this preseason, we noticed Mann rating 26 factors on 9-for-11 capturing and 8-for-10 on 3-pointers.

