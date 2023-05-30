Tree of Life synagogue shooting trial starts in Pittsburgh

The federal trial for the suspect of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, which resulted in the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history, began on Tuesday. The trial could culminate in the suspect, Robert Bowers, being sentenced to death. Prosecutors have accused Bowers of harboring “malice and hate” towards Jewish people, and asserted that during the rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue, Bowers shot and killed eleven worshippers from three congregations. Bowers’ defense attorney, Judy Clarke, admitted during opening statements that her client was responsible for the attack and plans to focus on Bowers’ “motive and intent” in future proceedings. Bowers, who had offered to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence, now faces 63 charges. The trial is taking place in Pittsburgh’s federal courthouse with Judge Robert Colville presiding.



